Expect an epic night on Saturday May 7…

If you love your house music, you’ll be delighted to know that Solomun is finally returning to Dubai. For the first time since 2019, the legendary DJ will be performing at Soho Garden Meydan on Saturday May 7.

Joining him on the night will be orchestral artist Johannes Brecht (live), Ukrainian Paris based DJ Kate Zubok, and Soho Garden resident Anushee.

No stranger to the city, the Bosnian-German producer has performed in Dubai several times before. He was last here in December 2019 headlining at Soho Beach, but has also put on huge gigs at former beach clubs Blue Marlin Ibiza UAE and Eden Beach Club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soho Garden DXB (@sohogardendxb)

The 46-year-old DJ started his music career in 2002 and quickly became known for his remixes. If you’ve never been to one of his iconic nights, his sound has been described as ‘house music, but with deep, ultra funky bass lines, euphoric melodies and emotionally charged vocals’.

The Ibiza house music legend has had residencies at Pacha and Ushuaia as well as his own radio show, broadcast in 30 countries. He has won a multitude of awards including Best Deep House DJ (DJ Awards Ibiza), DJ of the Year (Mixmag) and Remix of the Year (Resident Advisor).

General admission tickets start from Dhs300, available on the door. For table reservations contact (0)52 388 8849.

Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, Saturday May 7, from Dhs300. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @sohogardendxb