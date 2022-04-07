Have an egg-cellent time…

Spending your Easter in Dubai? If you didn’t know, it’s nearly here falling on April 17 – so if you haven’t booked a spot in to celebrate, this is the list for you. Below are a number of places celebrating Easter in Dubai with lunches, buffet spreads, and more. Read on and make sure you have your reservations secured before you bounce on over.

Here are 17 places to celebrate Easter in Dubai in 2022.

Address Downtown

On Easter, Buona Pasqua presents an Italian and Mediterranean gastronomic twist where you can indulge in polpo in salada (octopus salad), salads from a live station, bruschetta, and much more. Bring the little ones to enjoy activities such as face painting and, arts and crafts. It runs from 1pm to 4pm and prices start from Dhs395.

The Restaurant at Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm on April 17, prices start from Dhs395, Tel: (0)4 436 8888. addresshotels.com

Address Sky View

Served at The Restaurant, the whole family can enjoy Italian and Mediterranean fare and speciality beverages. Little ones can keep busy with the entertainment by the bunny mascot, face painting, arts and crafts and much more.

The Restaurant at Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm on April 17, prices start from Dhs345, Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com

Address Fountain View

Enjoy city and Burj Khalifa views plus food from a bruschetta station, seafood station, ceviche station and live BBQ station. For the little ones, there’s kid-friendly entertainment and an egg hunt.

The Restaurant at Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm on April 17, prices start from Dhs345, Tel: (0)4 245 8888. addresshotels.com

Cinque

Take your taste buds to Italy’s Amalfi Coast at Cinque this Easter with meals created by award-winning chef Giuseppe Pezzella. The four-course set menu features Italian classics such as rich beef cheek cannelloni, slow-cooked, melt-in-your-mouth lamb chops and more. Prices start from Dhs400.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from 7pm on April 17, Dhs400, Tel: (0)4 455 9989. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Goose Island

A traditional Easter roast dinner with all the trimmings awaits at What’s On Award-Winning Goose Island at Five Jumeirah Village for only Dhs150 per person. Pick from lamb, chicken, beef or a veg roast, with unlimited sides and desserts.

Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, April 17, Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

JA The Resort

For a fun family weekend, head to Palmito Garden at JA The Resort. Tuck into a selection of salads, tapas, meat carveries, barbecue stations and dessert with Easter eggs, chocolate fountains and more. For little ones, there are bouncy castles, face painting, stall games, a mini-golf course and an epic egg hunt. Prices start from Dhs375 per adult and for children aged 6 to 12, it’s Dhs140.

JA The Resort, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 814 5604. 12.30pm to 4pm on April 17, prices start from Dhs375, Tel: (0)4 814 5604. jaresortshotels.com

JA Hatta Fort

Swap Dubai skyline views for the majestic Al Hajar Mountains at this Easter celebration and tuck into a host of delicious barbecue delights and traditional Easter dishes. Prices start from 145 per person.

Gazebo, Hatta Oman Road Hatta Roundabout 9277 – Dubai, 1pm to 4pm on April 17, Tel: (0)4 809 9333. jaresortshotels.com/dubai

JA Ocean View

Celebrate Easter by the pool at LVL Blu with a mouth-watering buffet spread. There are refreshing starters, live grill stations and a special dessert counter. The Easter bunny will provide entertainment for the kids plus there are face painting and egg painting competitions. Prices start from Dhs139.

LVL Blu, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, prices start from Dhs139, Tel: (0)4 814 5590. jaresortshotels.com

Jones the Grocer

Celebrate Easter from April 16 to 18 where you will spend Dhs199 per person for a family-style sharing menu with soft drinks. You can expect to see some of Jones the Grocer’s all-time favourites on the menu.

Jones the Grocer, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, April 16 to 18, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs199, Tel: (0)54 998 6162. jonesthegrocer.com

Masterchef, the TV Experience

Celebrate Easter in style with an expertly curated Sunday family roast. Dig into a selection of scrumptious roast meat with all the trimmings including the marinated whole roasted beef striploin and the slow-cooked lamb leg. Prices start from just Dhs99 with a sweet treat to end your meal.

MasterChef, the TV Experience, Millennium Hotel, Dubai, April 17, Tel: (0)4 550 8111. @masterchefdxb

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Celebrate Easter on the waterways of the Souk Madinat Jumeirah from April 15 until 17 with a British food fest. Your two or three-course meal (your choice) includes home favourites such as prawn and avo cocktail, salmon fillet, a traditional Sunday roast and more.