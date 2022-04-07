17 places to celebrate Easter in Dubai
Have an egg-cellent time…
Spending your Easter in Dubai? If you didn’t know, it’s nearly here falling on April 17 – so if you haven’t booked a spot in to celebrate, this is the list for you. Below are a number of places celebrating Easter in Dubai with lunches, buffet spreads, and more. Read on and make sure you have your reservations secured before you bounce on over.
Here are 17 places to celebrate Easter in Dubai in 2022.
Address Downtown
On Easter, Buona Pasqua presents an Italian and Mediterranean gastronomic twist where you can indulge in polpo in salada (octopus salad), salads from a live station, bruschetta, and much more. Bring the little ones to enjoy activities such as face painting and, arts and crafts. It runs from 1pm to 4pm and prices start from Dhs395.
The Restaurant at Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm on April 17, prices start from Dhs395, Tel: (0)4 436 8888. addresshotels.com
Address Sky View
Served at The Restaurant, the whole family can enjoy Italian and Mediterranean fare and speciality beverages. Little ones can keep busy with the entertainment by the bunny mascot, face painting, arts and crafts and much more.
The Restaurant at Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm on April 17, prices start from Dhs345, Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com
Address Fountain View
Enjoy city and Burj Khalifa views plus food from a bruschetta station, seafood station, ceviche station and live BBQ station. For the little ones, there’s kid-friendly entertainment and an egg hunt.
The Restaurant at Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm on April 17, prices start from Dhs345, Tel: (0)4 245 8888. addresshotels.com
Cinque
Take your taste buds to Italy’s Amalfi Coast at Cinque this Easter with meals created by award-winning chef Giuseppe Pezzella. The four-course set menu features Italian classics such as rich beef cheek cannelloni, slow-cooked, melt-in-your-mouth lamb chops and more. Prices start from Dhs400.
Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from 7pm on April 17, Dhs400, Tel: (0)4 455 9989. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com
Goose Island
A traditional Easter roast dinner with all the trimmings awaits at What’s On Award-Winning Goose Island at Five Jumeirah Village for only Dhs150 per person. Pick from lamb, chicken, beef or a veg roast, with unlimited sides and desserts.
Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, April 17, Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com
JA The Resort
For a fun family weekend, head to Palmito Garden at JA The Resort. Tuck into a selection of salads, tapas, meat carveries, barbecue stations and dessert with Easter eggs, chocolate fountains and more. For little ones, there are bouncy castles, face painting, stall games, a mini-golf course and an epic egg hunt. Prices start from Dhs375 per adult and for children aged 6 to 12, it’s Dhs140.
JA The Resort, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 814 5604. 12.30pm to 4pm on April 17, prices start from Dhs375, Tel: (0)4 814 5604. jaresortshotels.com
JA Hatta Fort
Swap Dubai skyline views for the majestic Al Hajar Mountains at this Easter celebration and tuck into a host of delicious barbecue delights and traditional Easter dishes. Prices start from 145 per person.
Gazebo, Hatta Oman Road Hatta Roundabout 9277 – Dubai, 1pm to 4pm on April 17, Tel: (0)4 809 9333. jaresortshotels.com/dubai
JA Ocean View
Celebrate Easter by the pool at LVL Blu with a mouth-watering buffet spread. There are refreshing starters, live grill stations and a special dessert counter. The Easter bunny will provide entertainment for the kids plus there are face painting and egg painting competitions. Prices start from Dhs139.
LVL Blu, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, prices start from Dhs139, Tel: (0)4 814 5590. jaresortshotels.com
Jones the Grocer
Celebrate Easter from April 16 to 18 where you will spend Dhs199 per person for a family-style sharing menu with soft drinks. You can expect to see some of Jones the Grocer’s all-time favourites on the menu.
Jones the Grocer, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, April 16 to 18, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs199, Tel: (0)54 998 6162. jonesthegrocer.com
Masterchef, the TV Experience
Celebrate Easter in style with an expertly curated Sunday family roast. Dig into a selection of scrumptious roast meat with all the trimmings including the marinated whole roasted beef striploin and the slow-cooked lamb leg. Prices start from just Dhs99 with a sweet treat to end your meal.
MasterChef, the TV Experience, Millennium Hotel, Dubai, April 17, Tel: (0)4 550 8111. @masterchefdxb
Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen
Celebrate Easter on the waterways of the Souk Madinat Jumeirah from April 15 until 17 with a British food fest. Your two or three-course meal (your choice) includes home favourites such as prawn and avo cocktail, salmon fillet, a traditional Sunday roast and more.
Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 2am daily, two-course meal Dhs165, three-course meal Dhs195, Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai
Raffles Dubai
Easter at Raffles Dubai takes place at Solo and includes a family-style set menu with live cooking stations, a seafood bar, pasta and pizza. There are also hot cross buns, chocolate eggs and rabbits, and a selection of signature Italian desserts. Little ones can enjoy an Easter egg hunt, a bouncy castle, face-painting and balloon bending. There’s even a dedicated kids’ buffet and juice stations just for them. Prices start from Dhs300 for adults and it’s Dhs145 for children under 12.
Raffles Dubai, Wafi, Sheikh Rashid Road, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 324 8888. raffles.com/dubai
Scalini
Scalini’s Easter menu features traditional spring dishes such as white and green asparagus and poached egg, tagliatelle pasta with lamb ragu, braised lamb shoulder and more. The mamma rosa pastiera Napoletana – a traditional spring Neapolitan tart with delicate orange blossom and ricotta cheese and vanilla cream – is perfect to end your dining experience. The Easter menu is available throughout April.
Scalini Dubai, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah, Dubai, throughout April from 12pm, Tel: (0)4 349 0068. scalini-dubai.com
Suq
Easter at Suq includes a meticulously cooked feast with chocolate desserts aplenty. There are French oysters to wagyu cecina, sushi rolls and more. Bring the little ones along as there will be a special appearance by the Easter bunny who comes bearing gifts. Prices start from Dhs400 per person.
Suq, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm on April 16, Tel: (0)4 270 7777. fourseasons.com
The Bay
A curated five-course meal featuring Mediterranean favourites awaits at The Bay at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. There’s a separate kids’ play area and chocolate Easter eggs you can indulge in, too. Little ones will also be able to enjoy games including an egg trail, bunny hunt, face painting and much more. Prices start from Dhs400 per person.
The Bay at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, April 17, 12.30pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 777 2233. mandarinoriental.com
The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery
Feast on an array of dishes that includes unlimited tacos to beef brisket nachos and wings. The menu also includes josper roasted lamb rack, crispy sea bass, four-hour smoked chicken and more. Save belly room for the sweet treats. Prices start from Dhs199.
The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery, Wyndham Dubai Marina, Dubai, April 17, 1pm to 4pm, prices start from Dhs199, Tel: (0)4 407 8873. @theblacksmithdubai
Yoko Sizzlers
Craving something sizzling this Easter? Yoko has a dedicated lamb sizzler menu for you. The menu features lamb shashlik, lamb chop and Yoko special lamb. Prices start from Dhs65 per dish. You can have your pick from the regular menu, too.
Yoko Sizzlers, opposite Burjuman Centre, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 396 8668 and Al Nahda1, Qusais, opposite NMC Hospital, Tel: (0)4 250 5504, April 17, @yokodubai