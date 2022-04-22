Sponsored: Stay two nights or more and enjoy an extra night for free at all JA Resorts & Hotels in Dubai…

Weekend staycations just got even better thanks to JA Resorts & Hotels’ new staycation offer.

#NEWeekend, an exclusive deal for UAE Nationals and Residents, includes buffet breakfast and a one-night free stay voucher. From city escapes, relaxing beach getaways to mountain retreats, there is something for everyone to discover at JA Resorts & Hotels in Dubai.

Guests can choose from the three award-winning hotels in JA The Resort, Dubai’s largest experience resort, offering a wide range of activities along the 800 metres of private beach, or the UAE’s first and only mountain resort at JA Hatta Fort Hotel. For city getaways, options include JA Oasis Beach Tower, one of the largest apartment hotels, and JA Ocean View Hotel with inspiring views of Ain Dubai in the heart of buzzing Jumeirah Beach Residence, or The Manor by JA, a stylish address just minutes from Festival Plaza and Ibn Battuta Mall.

Available for stays on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from now until September 30, 2022, the #NEWeekend offer includes 10 per cent off the best available room rates and buffet breakfast, as well as a one-night free stay voucher redeemable across seven JA Resorts & Hotels in Dubai. The offer is valid for a minimum length of stay of two nights for hotels in Dubai, and a minimum length of stay of three nights at JA Hatta Fort Hotel.

How to redeem your free night’s stay

The free stay voucher is applicable for GHA JA Discovery Members and valid for redemption from May 5 to September 30, 2022.

Becoming a GHA JA Discovery Member is easy. Simply sign up online here or upon check-in and redeem by contacting Central Reservations on +971 4 814 5500 or email reservations@jaresorts.com.

For more info, on the new staycation deal, visit jaresortshotels.com/neweekend

Images: Supplied