You can’t ask for a more enchanting setting this Ramadan than OUMSIAT at The Meydan Hotel. The iftar and suhoor experience will take place in the stunning Courtyard surroundings under the starry night and a canopy of twinkling lights and of course comes with great food.

Iftar

Feast like a king on no lesser than 35 signature salads and meals from six cooking stations preparing Emirati lamb ouzi, mix Arabic mezze, manakish plus dishes from Japanese and Italian cuisine.

There are also a total of 18 buffet stations serving international highlights inspired by Emirati culture including lamb foga, lamb tharid and harees. From the region, pick from Moroccan couscous, Iranian zarish rice, Egyptian molokhia and other dishes including everyone’s favourite Indian chicken biryani, grilled lamb chops and macaroni bechamel. Pair your meal with authentic Ramadan drinks, Moroccan tea, Turkish coffee, Arabic Coffee and more.

Save belly room for dessert as there are 24 types to choose from.

This iftar feast will cost you just Dhs199 per person and begins at sunset until 9pm.

Suhoor

A mouth-watering a la carte menu is available for suhoor with enchanting vibes only heightened by the live oud player filling the air with harmonious music. There’s a mixed grill, a saj station, seafood, Arabic dishes and international desserts.

It will cost you Dhs150 per person and begins at 9pm until 2am.

Takeaway

You can also order a traditional lamb ouzi from the hotel with two options available: Dhs1,600 for a local Emirati ouzi (6 to 7kgs) and Dhs2,400 for a local high-quality Emirati ouzi (5 to 6kg). You will also get hummus, tabbouleh, mutable, fatoush, yoghurt, cucumber and Arabic bread along with the delivery.

For more information, reserve a table or book your takeaway, call 04 381 3111 or email Restaurant.ReservationsTMH@meydanhotels.com

OUMSIAT, Meydan Courtyard, The Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 381 3111. themeydanhotel.com/OUMSIAT