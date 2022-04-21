Sponsored: Fill up on delicious Portuguese cuisine…

Try something non-traditional this Ramadan, with Lana Lusa’s laid back iftar menu. Enjoy Portuguese specialities, served straight to the table from sunset daily at the cosy neighbourhood venue. Served until 9.30pm, the selection includes soup, mezzes, mains and desserts, for Dhs190 per person, including water and selection of juices.

After iftar, stick around for suhoor, when you’ll be able to choose your favourite Portuguese treats from the expansive a la carte menu. Lana Lusa prides itself on cooking homemade food from fresh, high quality and (where possible) local ingredients, so you know you’re in good hands this Ramadan.

Reminiscent of old southern Europe, Lana Lusa oozes charm and character. Make yourself comfortable and stay a while, the ambience promotes good conversation and positive vibes. Whether you’re watching the chefs at work through the kitchen window, or taking in fresh air on the terrace, Lana Lusa feels undeniably homey.

A combination of large dishes and small plates are served in the middle and sharing is encouraged across breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a takeaway offer for pastries, coffee and fresh juices or smoothies.

Lana Lusa prefers to focus on what goes in rather than what is taken out, as a response to the trend of uber-healthy detox and ‘free-from’ cafes. This is somewhere to find fresh, high quality and (where possible) local ingredients.

Lana Lusa, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road, daily sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs190. Tel: (0)4 380 1515. lanalusa.com