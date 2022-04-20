Families will love the fun activities happening daily at Ripe by the Bay

Sponsored: From quiz nights to bingo…

If you’re looking for somewhere to take the family this month, look no further than Ripe by the Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall. The daily market is about so much more than just shopping, with plenty of fun activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Ripe by the Bay, the nightly event by Ripe Market, is only running until the end of May, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to make the most of it. There’s so much to do, from shopping, to dining, entertainment, and the ever-popular IMAGINE show. Plus, every Tuesday check out the Quiz Night and put your general knowledge to the test to win exciting prizes.

On Wednesdays it’s all about Piñata Madness, where kids smash their way to and explosion of treats, while Thursday is Bingo Night. Fridays are filled with fun games and bubble shows, and plenty of surprises await for you there.

On the weekend, enjoy Ramadan themed activities such as moon crafts and lantern-making. There’s also a coffee and date server each evening.

The two-time Guinness World Record-breaking IMAGINE show daily from 7pm to 11pm every half hour. The choreographed projection combines music, lighting, and expressive imagery to create something unlike you’ll have seen anywhere else.

If that wasn’t enough, you can also shop from local brands, artists and makers at the market, across a range of fashion, jewellery, art, and homeware items.