Ramusake was one of the most popular hotspots on Dubai’s lively, late-night dining circuit, especially for those living around JBR. But two years after it closed its doors, a new restaurant is readying to take it’s place, and we’ve had a first look inside.

Called Yingsu, the vibrant restaurant promises an authentic Chinese dining experience, with a tastebud-tingling menu of traditional flavours and signature dishes. Set to open later this April, Yingsu features a jewel-tone lounge bar as you enter, which then leads into a large restaurant space, with plenty of wooden and bamboo accents that’s been dimly lit with soft lanterns. Dark mahogany wood tables are surrounded by bright ruby red chairs, and various shades of crimson, scarlet and burgundy dominate the colour palette. This theme extends out onto the terrace, which boasts stunning views of Ain Dubai and Bluewaters, and thanks to windows that fold fully outwards, even diners indoors will be able to enjoy those coveted views.

On the menu, an array of plates for sharing include beloved seafood and meat Chinese dishes, but also extend to options that are vegetarian and vegan, ensuring all palates and tastes are catered to. You won’t want to miss trying the signature Peking duck, a hero dish at Yingsu.

An atmospheric dining experience that’s sure to entertain, the menu at Yingsu will be paired with lively soundtracks from the resident DJ. In the coming months, the venue also plans to introduce a mid-week ladies’ night and action-packed brunches with renowned party brand Candypants. Sparklers at the ready…

Yingsu, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai – Jumeirah Beach, JBR, opening soon. @yingsudxb.com