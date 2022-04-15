Sponsored: Special moments for a very special time of year…

From luxurious staycations to sublime suhoors, from rejuvenating spa journeys to famous iftar festivities — The St. Regis Abu Dhabi has an almost unmatched reputation for showcasing uncontrived elegance and the warmest hospitality in the capital.

And so it’s unsurprising that this hotel is one of the first names on the team sheet when Abu Dhabi residents are picking where to make forever memories in Ramadan.

These are just a few of our favourite Holy Month experiences, available at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi this year…

Iftar at Terrace on the Corniche

A restaurant of such gastronomical prowess, it needs no further introduction. For 2022, their fast-breaking feast takes you on a flavour tour of Pan-Mediterranean cuisine and beyond. Taste highlights include dishes from India, Italy, Indonesia, Jordan, Syria — authentic dishes such as lamb and seafood tagine; homemade ouzi; Indonesian beef rendang; nasi goreng; a delicate range of dim sum; creative cakes; baklava; and artisanal gelatos. To make sure no craving or whim goes unanswered, the award-winning culinary team are ready to fill curated plates with fare from the live cooking stations.

Dhs235, children from six to 12 years old receive 50 per cent off and children five years and below dine free. From sunset to 11pm daily throughout Ramadan. Check out morecravings.com for special offers.

Suhoor at Catch at St. Regis

This Ramadan night experience places you between the stars and the rolling surf of the Arabian Gulf, on the terrace of the rare Corniche gem, Catch at St. Regis. Chef Remon Nabil and his passionate team have curated a dedicated, limited time Ramadan menu that includes dishes such as prawn and eggplant caviar salad; delicate maki rolls with Arabian beef shawarma; a delicious prawn orzo; and a dessert selection that features a signature sago pearl. To supplement the soiree’s snacking, there’s live entertainment and a rich range of premium shisha to enjoy. Private beach experiences are available too, with the option of renting a private tipi or igloo.

A la carte, 6pm to 3am.

Suhoor at Crystal Lounge

Venues rarely come with such sophisticated splendor as the Crystal Lounge. Its elevated perch at the top of the grand staircase and lobby, offers unobstructed views of the magnificent crystal chandeliers. Here you can enjoy a decadent collection of Arabian sweets, premium dates, Turkish delights and many more Ramadan treats spread on an enticing buffet. Pair your Suhoor meal with a cup of Crystal Lounge’s specialty coffee or a cup of relaxing Tchaba loose tea.

Dhs75 per person, 9pm to 2am.

Ramadan at Remède Spa

This award-winning spa is offering a pair of very special offers for the Holy Month. Select your preferred massage style and luxuriate in a 60 minute treatment from the expert Balinese practitioners — your gift this Ramadan — is a free 30 minute massage boost because, quite frankly, you deserve it. If beauty treatments or more your thing, you can secure a free one-on-one consultation with Remede Spa beauty technicians and 30 minute scrub and foot massage when booking a 60 minute facial treatment.

Dhs615 per person, midday to 5pm. Terms and conditions apply.

Ramadan Family Escape

And for the ultimate rest, relax, reset and unwind — The St. Regis Abu Dhabi has a great value family staycation package with some outstanding inclusions. There’s a daily private dining suhoor, iftar at the Terrace on the Corniche, and of course you will experience the St. Regis’ bespoke and personalised butler service. Spend your days in blissful repose at the Nation Riviera Beach Club, top up your tan on the resort’s 200 metre stretch of immaculate seafront or close the curtains in your room and snuggle in for a well earned lie-in. The choice is yours.

From Dhs1,150, based on a Superior Room City View. Two adults and two children maximum.

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Towers – Corniche Rd – Al Bateen. Tel: (02) 694 4444, deals.marriott.com

Images: Provided