The Holy Month is a time where families across the world come together to reflect on and give thanks for the most important things in life.

And with Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers providing a home for some of the most exciting and best-loved restaurants in the city, it makes sense that it attracts special attention during Ramadan. If you’re in search of a place to create memorable moments this Holy Month, whether you are fasting or would just like to join in on the wonder of the occasion, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers has some iftar experiences you really ought to know about.

Nahaam Ramadan Nights

This What’s On Award-winning, poolside restaurant will be hosting a nightly iftar from sunset, throughout the month of Ramadan. The international buffet will feature a connoisseur’s collection of mezze, baked Arabian breads care of the saj station, live cooking installations, grilled prime cuts and a selection of ocean-fresh seafood. Those seeking out more traditional plates can indulge in authentically prepared lamb ouzi. After the evening’s grazing, you’ll be able to enjoy shisha on the terrace between 9pm and 11pm.

Dhs210 (including food and Ramadan beverages), nightly from sunset to 9pm during Ramadan.

Li Beirut Set Menu Iftar

If you’re keen on a more traditional sort of iftar dining adventure, it’s hard to think of a better place to set that sat nav of the soul for, than Li Beirut. Chef Jouni Ibrahim has crafted a series of set menu options, offering tours through the highlights of grand Levantatine cuisine. An a la carte selection of great plates will be available between 9pm and 11pm, and shisha from 9pm to 1am.

Dhs285 (including food and Ramadan beverages), nightly from sunset to 9pm during Ramadan.

Iftar At Home

And for those that want to enjoy the convenience of an outsourced iftar, but within the privacy and serenity of their own home – Conrad, has an option for you too. Their takeaway iftar offers a tailored five-star menu prepared by the property’s exemplary culinary team. Please do note though, that an Iftar At Home package requires a 24 hour notice period.

Daily throughout Ramadan, Dhs450 (based on two).

Afternoon Tea

Those not fasting can take part in an elegant themed afternoon tea, hosted in either the sophisticated surrounds of the Lobby Lounge or the lofty panoramic tower space at Observation Deck at 300. The ‘All Seasons’ afternoon tea includes a luxurious assemblage of sandwiches and dainty patisseries taking culinary inspiration from the changing seasons.

Daily between 2pm and 6pm, Dhs230 Lobby Lounge, Dhs260 Observation Deck at 300.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, W Corniche Road. Tel: (02) 811 5555, hilton.com

