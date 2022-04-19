There are more than 1,200 tours, trips and attractions to explore…

With the kaleidoscopic conveyor belt of new experiences arriving each year, our Dubai bucket list just keeps growing. That’s one of the reasons why dnata Travel Group launched ‘My City Expert’, a brand new concierge concept that uses travel experts to collate, curate and navigate the UAE’s dizzying range of epic adventures.

Online right now, you can book more than 1,200 individual tours, attractions and experiences — or for a more tailored itinerary, you can chat with them on the mycityexpert.com website, send them a WhatsApp on (04) 274 8926, or call 800 MCEXP (62397).

As part of the launch celebrations, they’re extending their special 10 per cent discount for What’s On readers across every single one of their activities. Just quote the code WHATSON10 when booking (valid until March 31, 2022). If you’ve got friends or relatives visiting, or just fancy doing something other than the standard brunch/mall/beach/pool round-up this weekend, we strongly advise you hit them up to see What’s On offer.

For a more exciting Eid

Those savings are valid right across the Eid break, so as long as there is space with your chosen, tour, show, expedition, thrill sesh, park tickets or attraction, you’ll still be banking those savings.

Oh the places you’ll go

They’ve got pro-tips and tickets for all the on-trend outings in the UAE including the Museum of the Future; the final Expo 2020 hurrah; the wheely good views available from Ain Dubai; Burj Khalifa’s At The Top experience; desert safaris; Ski Dubai sessions; Yellow Boat tours; dinner and cruise evenings; Adventura Park access; mountain tours; wakeboarding; jet ski rental; iFly indoor skydiving trips; Top Golf bookings; kart racing; supercar track experiences; and literally hundreds of other activities that are just solid gold ‘Gram candy.

This is how they Abu Dhabi do

When it comes to the capital, My City Expert, is an expert with a capital E. Their experiences here include guided mangrove kayak tours; sky high dining indulgences at the Etihad Towers Observation Deck; there are Yas Marina Circuit tours; cultural immersion at Qasr Al Hosn; join the sail-set for a twilight Yas Island dinner cruise; enjoy a cut-cost Arty Part at Louvre Abu Dhabi; or see the city from another side with a joyful Yellow Boat Tour.

And of course that What’s On discount applies across the lot.

UAE Completed it mate

So you might think you’re a bit of a UAE pro, but the hand-picked team at My City Experts live and breathe the green, white and black. Their blood is 90 per cent shawarma, they’re fluent in all forms of brunch, and they can find their way out of Souk Madinat without looking at the map.

Their expertise ranges across all seven emirates, ticking off all the adrenaline-drenched adventure experiences, family fun days, cultural attractions and hidden gems, contained within.

UAE? They’ve completed it mate.

Book now on the mycityexpert.com using the WHATSON10 discount code for 10 per cent off all experiences (available until April 30, 2022). WhatsApp on (04) 274 8926, or call 800 MCEXP (62397).

Images: Provided