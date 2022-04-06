Serving up pit fire between April 13 and 17…

The locally-based cheffing legend and UAE Pit Master supreme, Hattem Mattar is heading to the ESS Lounge at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi this month for their latest installment of the Culinary Masters Series.

Mattar lives by his mantra ‘food and fire brings people together’ which makes him the perfect pick for a special iftar edition of this festival of gastro-noms. Staged at the hotel’s waterfront venue, this chef of note has conceived a luxurious four course menu — built on seasonal produce from land and sea and prepared in that signature flame-licked fashion that earned him such widespread esteem.

Available between April 13 and 17, it’s priced at Dhs298 (with a grape pairing option for Dhs468). You can book your place by calling: (02) 509 8555 or sending an email to restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com.

What’s On the menu this time?

Your evening with Hattem kicks off with a delightful Asian-inspired surf ‘n’ turf amuse-bouche — yakitori scallops wrapped in beef specks. To follow, a charming charred elotes corn salad with big lime, chili, and feta cheese themes.

The main course is straight out of the Mattar pit fire wheelhouse, short rib burnt ends served on the bone with a wholesome side of turnip mash, and a grape and rocket salad.

A final sweet-toothed coup-de-yas concludes the evening with Chef Mattar’s Rocky Road Atiyeh accompanied by a burnt marshmallow and honey Graham cracker base.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Maqta, April 13 to 17, from Dhs298. Tel: (02) 509 8555, email restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com.

