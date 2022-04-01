Ramadan Kareem!

Ramadan will begin in the UAE on Saturday April 2 after the sighting of the crescent moon this evening by the UAE’s moon sighting committee. The news was confirmed in a Tweet from Dubai Media Office on Friday night.

Tomorrow, Saturday 2 April 2022 is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in #UAE. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 1, 2022

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month, which is typically either 29 or 30 days. Again, this is dependent on the sighting of the moon. The end of Ramadan is marked with a public holiday, Eid Al Fitr, which could be a five-day weekend this year.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Traditionally, extra tarawih prayers are performed throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.