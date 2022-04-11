Sip your way through healthy sips from the cult juice bar…

We are ready to give Joe & The Juice a big juicy welcome, as it’s set to open in Dubai. The brand currently has a whopping 300 venues across the world, and it is now finally setting its sights on the Middle East.

Joe & The Juice started with one humble cafe in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2002 and now has chains across America, Australia, Europe and Asia. As part of its expansion plans, Joe & The Juice plans to open 200 to 300 juice bars in the next two years.

The first Joe & The Juice’s will debut in the region in Dubai and Qatar next quarter, reports Gulf Business, with openings in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman expected by the end of the year. A location for the first Joe & The Juice Dubai hasn’t been given, but we can’t wait to see where they’ll be setting up shop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE OFFICIAL JOE & THE JUICE (@joeandthejuice)



Aimed at health conscious customers, the menu is famous for its wholesome juices and sandwiches. Across the world, the drinks menu includes nutritious smoothies, vegan shakes and juices. While the food menu includes organic acai bowls, sandwiches and cakes – banana bread, anyone?

If you love a good juice packed with vitamins, you’ll be excited by the new Joe & The Juice. Just as you may get your coffee to go from Starbucks, Joe & The Juice wants to dominate the juice market and popularise getting your juice to go – something we can certainly get behind.

Joe & The Juice’s signature drinks include Joe’s Green Mile with apple, avocado, broccoli, ice, lemon and spinach, and Herb Tonic with apple, ginger, ice, pepper, pineapple, red bell pepper and turmeric. Give your shots a healthy upgrade, too, as its cafes serve shots from ginger to turmeric.

The brand wins brownie points – organic ones, of course – as it’s all about taking a sustainable approach. It uses recycled material with its straws, paper bags and napkins, and is committed to 2% Food Waste Score, as it continues to make everything fresh to order.

Fruity, fresh and fun – it’s one for the healthy hit list.

Image: Instagram

joejuice.com