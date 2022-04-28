The newest branch of Jones the Grocer is certain to be a home away from home for JBR and Marina residents…

Australian gourmet grocer and café, Jones the Grocer has just announced that it will be opening a new licensed venue this year in partnership with Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach.

It is expected to open by mid-September 2022 with a stunning outdoor terrace on the JBR plaza level.

The new venue will feature Jones the Grocer’s signature artisan cheese room, a charcuterie, a bakery, patisserie, deli, hand-selected groceries and a show kitchen. We’ve been told that there will also be live entertainment, cooking classes and kid’s workshops.

Indoors, the new venue will be able to seat 122 while 96 diners can enjoy dining alfresco out the terrace.

Yunib Siddiqui, CEO and Owner of Jones the Grocer stated, ‘Jumeirah Beach Residence is the kind of diverse community where Jones naturally becomes a hub, the sort of place where residents gravitate to for a lingering breakfast, quick lunch, or a casual dinner set in a beautifully designed location.’

Shujaat Yar, General Manager, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach said that Jones the Grocer will bring a new lifestyle destination to the thriving JBR and Marina communities, as well as our hotel and serviced apartments suites guests.

Jones the Grocer was established back in 1996 in Australia and has since expanded. Across the GCC and Asia, seven new locations are expected to open over the course of the next six months. The branch in JBR will be the brand’s 25th branch coinciding with 25 years of business underscoring the brand’s steady regional and global expansion forming alliances with passionate and like-minded hospitality partners.

We will let you know when we get word on the opening date.

Jones the Grocer, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, opening mid-September 2022, @jonesthegrocer

Image: Jones the Grocer