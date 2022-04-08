Aimed at boys and girls aged 3 to 8 fun games and activities focus on developing children’s physical literacy skills…

Looking for some alternative places to take your little one that cuts their screen time down? Get Set Go Kids is a new multi-sports academy for girls and boys aged 3 to 8 that provides a roster of fun-filled classes. Packed with fun games and activities designed to develop children’s physical literacy skills, Get Set Go Kids is the first multi-skills sports club of its kind in Dubai.

Set to encourage little ones to be active and blow off some steam, themed modules are delivered by a specialist coaching team, and have been designed to help your little ones develop competence, confidence, knowledge. Children are not required to commit to, or choose a specific sport; instead, the program is designed to develop transferable skills and principles to facilitate the child’s progression in activities in which they show particular interest and potential.

The programme, designed by sports education specialist Tommy Wingrove, comes in three phases, separated by age groups. Get, for children aged three and four, is all about learning basic movement skills; Set, for children aged five and six, is about developing core movement skills and combining those into fun games; and Go, for the older age group of children aged 7 and 8, is where your children will develop fundamental sports skills and more complex movement skills.

There are both after school clubs, which take place at seven locations across the city, and weekend sessions, currently arranged at Sustainable City’s Fairgreen International School.

And best news of all is the first session is free, so your little one can put it to the test first.

getsetgokids.com