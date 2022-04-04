Sponsored: With tasty iftars, stunning suhoors and special prices on shisha…

If you’re looking for somewhere a bit different to break your fast or gather with friends for a traditional evening meal this Ramadan, then Chival is the place to go. A chic space with a beautifully intimate terrace, Chival will serve up both a tasty iftar spread and a la carte suhoor offering this Holy Month.

Chival’s iftar menu offers a mix of traditional and contemporary Arabic dishes, from Middle Eastern salads and cold mezze, to soups and hot Lebanese mezze. Dishes include cheese fatayer, shrimps Provençal, meat kibbeh and wood-fired manakish.

For the mains, you can expect delicious plates of ouzi rice, baked sea bream with tahini, dawood basha, and an Iranian mixed grill. Of course it wouldn’t be Ramadan without Arabic sweets, but you can also enjoy rose-scented halwa cheesecake and orange blossom-scented panna cotta to finish.

Iftar in Chival is available daily throughout Ramadan from sunset until 9pm, priced at Dhs239 per person, including a selection of juices or Dhs119.50 for kids aged six to 12. Children under six can dine for free. For groups of ten or more, the price drops down to Dhs169 per person.

This Ramadan, there’s also a special price for shisha, with an array of flavours priced at Dhs60.

For those looking to extend their evening, suhoor is also served in the picturesque courtyard, where guests can enjoy the inviting ambience of the dimly lit terrace, scattered with palm trees, alongside an a la carte menu served from 9pm to midnight.

Chival, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, iftar served sunset to 9pm, suhoor served 9pm to midnight. Tel:(0)4 403 3111, livelaville.com/ramadan