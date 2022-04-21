Sponsored: There are art exhibitions, performances, music, film screening, artists talks and more…

If you’re looking for a culture dose, there’s no better city to be in than Sharjah – the cultural capital of UAE. Perfect to visit with both family and friends, there’s plenty to explore across heritage areas and contemporary art spaces at Sharjah Art Foundation.

The year round-programmes will see a never-ending list of exhibitions, performances, film screenings, artist talks and more taking place.

Here are four great cultural reasons to visit.

Al Mureijah Art Spaces

Visitors can explore a number of exhibitions by pioneering artists at Al Mureijah Art Spaces. One not to be missed is Lawrence Abu Hamdan: The Sonic Image – the artist’s largest solo exhibition to date. Another one to check out is Khalil Rabah: What is Not – an exhibition consisting of works by the artist from the 1990s to date. Admission is free of charge.

Before you leave, make sure you visit the popular Fen Café & Restaurant where you can indulge in a selection of seasonal food and speciality beverages

Arts Square, Bait Al Serkal

Visitors to CAMP: Passages through Passages can see videos, audio and archival works by collaborative studio CAMP who drew inspiration for their works from Sharjah. Across the street at Sharjah Art Museum, you can visit works by major Lebanese modernist – Aref Al Rayess. The exhibition has been organised by Sharjah Art Foundation and Sharjah Museums Authority. Admission is free.

Al Hamriyah Studios

Organised in collaboration with The Africa Institute, this exhibition features the work by Ghanaian photographer Gerald Annan-Forson. Titled Revolution and Image-making in Postcolonial Ghana (1979-1985), the exhibition captures the period of revolution and transformation in postcolonial Ghana.

While you’re here, you can also visit two long-term installations: John Akomfrah’s three-channel video Mimesis: African Soldier and Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian’s last major work, Khayyam Fountain, a kaleidoscopic homage to polymath Omar Khayyam.

Admission is free of charge.

Rain Room Sharjah

Before you leave, made sure you stop by Rain Room Sharjah. The immersive installation will see visitors walking through a downfall of rain without getting soaked. It’s one you don’t want to miss, and will be a hit on your ‘Gram. Book here.

Visit sharjahart.org for the latest information and timings.