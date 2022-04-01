So many great photos this week…

This week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram, we found a number of sunset images, iconic landmarks, pretty skyline clicks and more.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post.

A foggy morning in Dubai

A foggy morning in Dubai

Skyscrapers of Dubai Marina

Skyscrapers of Dubai Marina

Expo 2020 Dubai from above

Expo 2020 Dubai from above

The view from Marasi Walk

The view from Marasi Walk

Sleepless in Dubai

Sleepless in Dubai

The iconic Dubai skyline

The iconic Dubai skyline

Cool photo snapped at Al Marmoon Track

Cool photo snapped at Al Marmoon Track

The most beautiful building in the world

The most beautiful building in the world

#myOldDubai

#myOldDubai

Stunning Emirates Palace

Stunning Emirates Palace

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Here’s a beautiful snap taken at sunset

Here's a beautiful snap taken at sunset

Desert escapism

Desert escapism



Abu Dhabi skyline

Abu Dhabi skyline

Sharjah Mosque at sunrise

Sharjah Mosque at sunrise

House of Wisdom

House of Wisdom

Picturesque Mleiha

Picturesque Mleiha

Images: Instagram