This week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram, we found a number of amazing shots that show off the city and in the spirit of the Holy Month, we are sharing our favourite snaps of some of the most beauiful mosques.

Golden Hour in Dubai

 

A post shared by Ajas Shaikh (@ajas_klicks)

Snapped up from At The Top, Burj Khalifa

 

A post shared by Aman & Nirali (@kickass.travel)

A foggy morning in Dubai Marina

 

A post shared by Umar Shariff (@umarshariff)

The many layers of Dubai

 

A post shared by Flossie (@flossietakesphotos)

Marina skylight at night

Dubai Creek

 

A post shared by Irina (@iam_irina.k)

Postcard from Old Dubai

 

A post shared by Yanuschka (@yana.weiler)

Snapped under the Business Bay crossing

 

A post shared by @heyleothelion

Ramadan cannons in the capital

Grand Mosque

 

A post shared by Pooja Shenoy (@pooj_clix)

Love the details…

 

A post shared by Andrea (@a.c.h.r.i.s.t.y)

Abu Dhabi mangroves

Stunning Emirates Palace

Bani Hashim Mosque

 

A post shared by Ajas Shaikh (@ajas_klicks)

Sharjah Mosque

 

A post shared by Ansari M Joshi (@mysonans)

