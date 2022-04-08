So many great photos this week…

This week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram, we found a number of amazing shots that show off the city and in the spirit of the Holy Month, we are sharing our favourite snaps of some of the most beauiful mosques.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post.

Golden Hour in Dubai

Snapped up from At The Top, Burj Khalifa

A foggy morning in Dubai Marina

The many layers of Dubai

Marina skylight at night

Dubai Creek

Postcard from Old Dubai

Snapped under the Business Bay crossing

Ramadan cannons in the capital

Grand Mosque

Love the details…

Abu Dhabi mangroves

Stunning Emirates Palace

Bani Hashim Mosque

Sharjah Mosque

Images: Instagram