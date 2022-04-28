Sponsored: There’s a full line up of fun to get stuck into…

Eid Al Fitr is just around the corner, and we already know it’s going to be an extra-long weekend. So if you’re looking for some fun ways to fill your days this Eid holiday, Zero Gravity has a week-long line-up of brilliant activities to book into. Voted as one of Sunday Times‘ best beach clubs, Zero Gravity is the ultimate daycation hotspot.

On Monday May 2, Tuesday May 3 and Wednesday May 4, you’ll find an Eid brunch taking place between 1pm and 5pm. The brunch offers unlimited food and drinks, as well as pool and beach access from 10am, all priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for guys.

Dive into the buffet, where you’ll find a huge selection of dishes such as oysters, seafood and sushi, salads, grilled meats, and stone-baked pizza, as well as a vegan section (including Impossible Burgers and Tindle non-meat chicken) plus, be sure to save space for the unbelievable desserts.

Thursday May 5 is ladies’ day, where all the girls get free entry to the beach club and a free drink. For guys it’s Dhs150 with Dhs100 redeemable on food and drinks. Zero Gravity will open earlier at 9am, as there’s a spot of beach yoga to take part in at 9.30am.

If you’re a teacher or cabin crew then make sure you’re there on Fridays. From 1pm to 5pm, there’s a deal with unlimited bites and beverages, priced at Dhs149. After that, from 8pm to midnight you’ll find Mermaids Ladies Night which also includes unlimited food and drinks, as well as a DJ; priced at Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents.

Tropical brunch runs on Saturday, bringing exotic vibes to Dubai through world class entertainment, including DJs from day to night, live musicians, dancers, and now dancing is officially back! All your food, drinks and pool access are included between 1pm and 5pm, which will be Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for guys.

Finish off your week with Supernatural brunch on Sunday, which is Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for guys. Spend the day under the sun feasting on an unlimited selection of brilliant bites and sipping your way through the beverage menu.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, daily 10am til late (Thursday from 9am). 0-gravity.ae