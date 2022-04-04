From discounts on groceries to deals on home furnishings, appliances and more…

Ramadan is the season of giving, and some top brands in Dubai are feeling generous. If you’re looking to ready your home for the holy month, or pick up some new gadgets at a fraction of the price, buying in the Ramadan sales is the time to do it.

Here are the best Ramadan deals in Dubai right now.

Carrefour

Local grocery giant Carrefour is offering up to 50% discounts on more than 10,000 items throughout the month of Ramadan, making your weekly food shop that bit more affordable. New promotions will be launched every week across multiple categories including food, beverages, technology and homeware, so you can expect up to half price savings on a whole host of items. It applies to those shopping both online and in-store.

carrefouruae.com

Kibsons

Ramadan is the month of giving, and Kibsons are giving back to new and returning customers this Ramadan with a 20% discount on all deliveries until April 9. The leading online home delivery service is a top choice for households looking to eat healthily this Ramadan, with customers able to pack their virtual baskets with an array of fresh fruits, vegetables and meat produce. As ever, Kibsons offers same day delivery or next day delivery too, so if you’re stocking up last minute you can expect speedy delivery.

kibsons.com

Amazon.ae

Amazon has a whole host of offers running throughout Ramadan. At the minute, you can get up to 20% off electrical items, whether you’re upgrading your gaming station, trading your headphones for the latest model, or you’re shopping for gifts and gadgets.

amazon.ae

Sharaf DG

Popular household electricals store Sharaf DG is offering up to 70% off a range of kitchen appliances, home decor and gifting items this Ramadan. Whether you’re looking to elevate your living room, spruce up your bedroom or fit out your kitchen with the latest gadgets, there’s deals to be had. There’s 25% off Sony sound bars, reduced from Dhs899 to Dhs699, up to 50% off air fryers from Phillips and Tefal, plus half-price discounts on juicers, coffee machines and dinnerware.

uae.sharafdg.com

Pan Emirates

Looking to spruce up your home this Ramadan? Alongside savings of between 30% and 70% on selected household items, Pan Emirates are running 30 days of daily deals, with flash sales on selected items for 24 hours only. Maybe you’re treating yourself to a new towel set, with prices from Dhs15, or upgrading your entertaining spaces, with dining tables and chairs coming with savings of Dhs200.

panemirates.com

West Elm

Some of the prettiest homewares in the city can be found at West Elm, and they’re offering 1000s of products at up to half price in the Ramadan sale. Available in-store and online, bag a bargain on big furniture items for your living room, dining room or bedroom, or add some little touches with mirrors, wall art and soft furnishings all up to 50% off. There’s also 25% off the Ramadan collection, which features an array of pretty hand painted dinnerware and glassware.

westelm.ae