The UAE is always frequented by a celebrity or two, and this week we’ve seen a reality star, a rock frontman and a F1 driver. So if you want to know who to look out for in the city, here’s who we have spotted…

Lewis Hamilton

Not one to shy away from danger, Lewis Hamilton got his adrenaline fix in Dubai recently by jumping out of a plane into the desert. According to his Instagram post, he managed to do 10 jumps in a single day.

Billie Faires

Reality TV star Billie Faires is back in Dubai at the moment, staying with her family at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. While they’re here they’ve also spent the day at Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis, The Palm.

Jo Malone

Perfume mogul Jo Malone has been in Dubai for the past couple of weeks. After giving at talk at the Cosmotel, she’s also been to Museum of the Future and jumped out of a plane at Skydive Dubai.

Paul Stanley

Kiss frontman, rhythm guitarist and co-lead vocalist, Paul Stanley, was back in Dubai this weekend and returned to Atlantis, The Palm on vacation with his family.