The region’s top festival is back after a two-year hiatus…

For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art and lifestyle. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival was cancelled in 2020 and unfortunately, it didn’t go ahead in 2021 either.

However, 2022 brings great news and we have confirmation that Sole DXB is back at the end of this year running for three nights from December 9 to 11.

What is Sole DXB?

For those of you who haven’t visited Sole DXB in the past, it is a Dubai-based festival owned and developed by Sole.

Its program consists of live music performances, DJ sets, film screenings, talks, workshops, and sports tournaments and serves as the premier experiential platform for the world’s top brands. This year, given that it has been on a two-year hiatus, we’re expecting a massive comeback and a jam-packed three-night and two-day event.

How popular is it?

Well, in the last edition back in 2019, over 36,000 people showed up and were entertained by over 100 performers, designers, speakers, and over 80 brands during the three-night event.

Performers in the past include Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Koffee, Sho Madjozi, Skepta, Stormzy, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Petra Collins, Scottie Pippen, Kerby-Jean Raymond and more.

This is as much information that we know at this point but futher announcements on programming and what we can expect at the 2022 edition of Sole DXB will be announced soon via their social media channel. Leave ‘hitting the refresh button’ up to us and we will let you know as soon as we have more information.

For now, just add the dates to your calendar.

Featured Image: courtesy of Farel Bisotto, Sole DXB Music