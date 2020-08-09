It will be sad news for fans of the festival…

Sole DXB is one of the most popular events on the social calendar for Dubai’s urban crowd. For those who couldn’t wait for the 2020 instalment, we’ve got some bad news, as organisers have announced that it’s been cancelled this year.

The announcement came via Sole DXB’s official Instagram account. It reads: ‘We are disappointed to be in this position, but we aren’t confident that we can deliver the experience you deserve with the health and safety standards we expect’.

The statement also confirmed that a new date for the festival has yet to be revealed, saying ‘we do not have a new date, but once we do, you’ll be the first to know.’ Here at What’s On, we’ll also make sure to keep you updated as we know more.

Sole DXB usually takes place in Dubai’s Design District (D3), and it draws out the coolest of crowds. Celebrating the very best of footwear, music, art and lifestyle, the festival usually attracts visitors from all over the world.

The festival first came to Dubai in 2011 and has proved to be a massive hit over the years. Events in previous years have seen a number of talks with industry artists, DJs, influencers and graffiti artists, huge performances and some cutting-edge streetwear.

Globally recognised brands including Nike, Adidas, Puma and Reebok have exhibited at previous Sole DXB events. Apparel from clothing to footwear, bags and accessories us usually on sale, with some cool graffiti artists jazzing things up.

Watch this space…

