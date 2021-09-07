There’s a little longer to wait for your next installment of the urban festival. ..

For Dubai’s urban crowd, one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar is Sole DXB, known for street footwear, music, art and lifestyle. After announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Sole DXB event, it has been revealed that, unfortunately, it will not go ahead in 2021 either.

Organisers announced the news on Instagram saying: ‘Despite our best efforts, we won’t be able to make the festival happen this year. We’d like nothing more than to bring the community back together, but current circumstances don’t allow us to build the show we want.’

There has been no confirmation of when the next Sole DXB event will take place, as the post continued, ‘Sole DXB will back back, and when it is, we will make it count. Meanwhile, we continue to work on what we love and look forward to sharing what we’ve been up to.’

Sole DXB usually takes place in Dubai’s Design District (D3), and it draws out the coolest of crowds. Celebrating the very best of footwear, music, art and lifestyle, the festival usually attracts visitors from all over the world, and is known for a big performer or two.

The festival first came to Dubai in 2011 and has proved to be a massive hit over the years. Events in previous years have seen a number of talks with industry artists, DJs, influencers and graffiti artists, huge performances and some cutting-edge streetwear.

Globally recognised brands including Nike, Adidas, Puma and Reebok have exhibited at previous Sole DXB events. Apparel from clothing to footwear, bags and accessories us usually on sale, with some cool graffiti artists jazzing things up.

