This week, there’s lots happening in Dubai whether you’re looking for fun fitness classes fifty floors up, an Easter menu, new spa treatments or a tasty 50% off a fabulous new restaurant.

Monday April 18

Tuck into an Easter menu at a chic beachside escape

If you’re looking for somewhere to extend the Easter celebrations, Summersalt at Jumeirah Al Naseem invites diners to enjoy a mouth-watering tasting menu just for the occasion. On the menu, crispy eggplant with sweet miso panca, quinoa salad and seabass zauela.

Summersalt, Jumeirah Al Naseem, 6.30pm onwards, Monday April 18, Dhs450. Tel: (0)4 432 3232, jumeirah.com

Try a new treatment at ME Dubai

Beverly Hills IV Therapy has teamed up with ME Dubai’s Wellness by ME spa to offer a selection of IV drips, each designed to target different needs. Book in for the Beauty Vitamin IV, which rehydrates, replenishes, and restores your skin with rich antioxidants; try the Immunity Boost solution, which is packed with Vitamin C to combat the symptoms of illness; or give the Master Myers Cocktail drip a go if you’re looking to tackle exhaustion head-on. Prices start from Dhs1,049.

Wellness by ME, ME Dubai, Business Bay. Tel: (0)4 525 2500, melia.com

Tuesday April 19

Shop the stalls at a traditional Ramadan night market

Beautiful heritage spot Al Seef has a Ramadan Night Market running until May 5 from sunset to midnight. There’s plenty to shop for including Ramadan lanterns, home decor, sweets and more. Art fans will love the outdoor gallery showcasing selected pieces specifically endorsed by Dubai Culture. There will be contemporary art installations, live shows and activities, too.

Al Seef, Dubai Creek, Dubai, daily until May 5 sunset to 12am, alseef.ae

Try a unique fitness class 50 floors up

Looking to try out a new fitness class this April? How about Aqua Fit in the Sky? Aura Sky Pool is launching a new fitness class in the pool in collaboration with Jumeirah Islands’ fitness hub, Raise. It’ll take place every Tuesday at 8am, and includes an Aura branded gift and a post-workout smoothie. It’s Dhs260.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, 8am to 9am, Tuesdays, Dhs260. Tel: (0)4 566 2121 @auraskypooldubai

Wednesday April 20

Get yourself a reservation at one of the coolest spots in the city

The brand new Canary Club in JLT is the restaurant everyone’s talking about right now. It’s glitzy but not pretentious, has a menu of influences from Japan, Mexico and across Latin America that makes you want to come back for more, and the handpicked team are all genuinely out to make sure every guest has a good time. To celebrate its opening Canary Club is offering a tasty 50% off the entire food menu throughout the month of April. Bookings are already open, and you’ll need to have one to secure the half price dining deal.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, 12pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 584 5999, canaryclub.com

Get your creative juices flowing at a Ramadan art workshop

dThis week, Adress Beach Resort will host Emirati artist Maisoon Al Saleh for a two-hour Ramadan workshop this Wednesday. During the workshop ,the CEO of The Paintly Store invites participants to create unique and colourful canvases themed around the holy month. Before the workshop, participants can tuck into an iftar spread at Li’Brasil, with a spread of traditional Arabic dishes, including an array of Ramadan juices, hot & cold mezze, soups, mains and desserts. Iftar is priced at Dhs228 with the workshop complimentary afterwards.

Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, 8.30pm onwards, Wednesday April 20, Dhs228. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Thursday April 21

Enjoy a sun-soaked daycation

W Dubai – The Palm invites residents to keep cool by the pool this April, with a new daycation deal for two. You can enjoy access to one of the hotel’s vibrant guest rooms from 10am to 8pm, enjoy a day soaking up the sun at the pool or beach and a credit of Dhs200 to spend at all-day dining, LIV, or poolside WET Deck. Looking to add to the pampering? There’s also 25% off massages at Away Spa.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 8pm daily, Dhs584 weekdays, Dhs784 weekends. Tel: (0)4 245 5558, @wdubaipalm

Enjoy a power lunch at a new DIFC restaurant

DIFC’s new Japanese restaurant Hidemasa has launched a new business lunch menu, where diners can enjoy a menu of miso soup, two starters and a main, or miso soup, one starter, one main and one dessert for Dhs135. The business lunch menu includes a selection of Japanese signature dishes such as grilled lemongrass chicken skewers, miso marinated black cod and charcoal grilled Wagyu beef.

Hidemasa, Al Fattan Currency Tower, DIFC, 12pm to 2.30pm, weekdays, Dhs135. Tel: (0)4 250 9459, hidemasa.com