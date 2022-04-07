The best things to do in Dubai this weekend: April 8 to 10

Clear your calendars…

Just like that, the working week is drawing to a close, and there’s only one more day to wait until the weekend. As ever, we’ve got a stellar list of things to do this weekend in Dubai – there’s something for everyone.

Here are eight things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday April 8

Shop and dine by the beach

Eataly at The Beach is one of the largest Italian food market and restaurant concepts. It makes up one of the five restaurants to open at Dubai’s latest multi-venue culinary destination and will bring a slice of Italy to the new foodie destination. It spans 8,000 square feet and spans two floors. There’s an open bar and an outdoor terrace on both floors with great views of the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai. You can even shop over 400 dry products, fresh produce and other high-quality ingredients at the in-house store.

Eataly at The Beach, Pavilion at The Beach – Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai open daily 11am to 1am, Tel: (0)4 590 5090. thebeach.ae

Glow up with a gold spa treatment

Treat yourself to a luxurious spa treatment – using 24K gold dust – at Ciel Spa. The 90-minute Gold Dust treatment includes a 24k gold body exfoliation, followed by golden massage with Argan oil and gold dust. Or, go all out with Clouds of Gold, a two-hour treatment starting with body exfoliation, a warm hydrating gold cream body mask, a golden body massage using Argan Oil and gold dust, and a spritz of Gold Dust Body Mist.

Ciel Spa, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, from Dhs800. Tel: (0)4 607 0654. @cielspadubai

Saturday April 9

Visit a beautiful farm shop

Conceived in 2017, Rumailah Farm is the UAE’s first Jersey cow milk farm, and its herd of over 400 Jersey cattle are naturally grazed and milked locally to produce the freshest and creamiest dairy produce. Rumailah Farm, located in Fujairah, produces milk, butter, laban, ice cream, and ghee, distributed to companies around the emirates and sold at a duo of coffee shops in Fujairah and Dibba. You can book in for one of two farm tours, which offer fun for the whole family. The Full Farmers Package (Dhs350) runs once per week and starts at 6am sharp. It includes a fresh farm breakfast, milking, ice cream sampling, and a production tour. Then there’s the basic tour package (Dhs150) which happens daily at 4pm, where you’ll get to enjoy a tour of the facilities, milking and ice cream sampling.

Rumailah Farm, Corniche St – Fujairah, tours at 4pm daily, Dhs150. Tel: (0)9 22 39 090, rumailahfarms.com

Indulge in a sweet Ramadan treat

Whether satisfying a sweet tooth, or the cool snack you need to counteract the ever-increasing UAE heat, the Pickl ice-cream sando is well worth the calorie splurge. To make this mouth-watering new sweet treat, a scoop of Vimto ice-cream is positioned within a fried slider bun then topped with a drizzle of Vimto syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. It’s Dhs30.

Available at Pickl in JLT, Motor City, City Walk and Al Safa and Mirdif, as well as Deliveroo.

Get your fix of British snacks

Top British retailer Marks and Spencer has reopened at Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall, and returning bigger and better than before. The store now offers clothing, home and its famous food hall, so you can stock up on all your favourite snacks. The new store promises women’s swimwear, linen, and holiday items, as well as a selection of menswear items.

Marks and Spencer, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, now open. @marksandspencerme

Visit a Ramadan night market

The Ripe Market wants families to enjoy their time shopping which is why they are shifting their popular event to 3pm to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday. Meaning you will be able to explore under the stars. You can also savour delicious cuisines from food trucks besides shopping for tastefully curated collections from the local artisans, makers and merchants. There’s also an art and crafts station plus henna and temporary tattoo artist.

Ripe at Night, Academy Park, Dubai, Sat and Sun 3pm to 10pm, @ripemarket

Sunday April 11

Watch UFC 273 at McGettigan’s

Ready to see Volkanovski take on The Korean Zombie in UFC 273? McGettigan’s JLT will be opening its doors to show the fight at 6am on Sunday morning, when guests can enjoy a breakfast item and hot or cold beverage for Dhs79.

McGettigan’s JLT, Next to Bonnington, Sunday April 10, 6am onwards. Tel: (0)4 356 0470. @mcgettiganspubs

Enjoy an iftar under the stars

For an Iftar away from the bustling city and skylines, indulge in an iftar at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort. Located about an hours’ drive away from the city, your tranquil dining setting will be under the shimmering stars among the golden sand dunes with Arabian entertainment. Your iftar spread includes an international buffet with the signature ouzi cooked the traditional way – underground. There is also seafood, poultry and vegetarians options. Small eaters, save belly room for desserts as you will have an extensive selection to pick from.