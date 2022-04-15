Sponsored: There’s an expansive grocery range plus a ‘Mix & Match’ offer…

Marks & Spencer, operated by Al-Futtaim Group is a great place to visit if you’re looking to prep a meal during the Holy Month.

Besides a standout selection of suhoor and iftar delicacies – available in-store and for delivery – the British retailer has launched a Mix & Match offer available only during Ramadan.

The special offer will see shoppers having the opportunity to buy any of M&S favourites from over 400 kitchen essentials and they get the next pick for half price. Items span spices, cooking oils and other basic ingredients and even baking essentials from vanilla pods to sea salted caramel icing and more – everything you will require to cook up a delicious iftar or suhoor meal.

Don’t fret if you can’t do it. M&S has got you covered with a number of must-try iftar and suhoor dishes that will impress your family and guests. There’s a selection of colourful mezze including the classic hummus, red pepper hummus, Moroccan-style hummus and more. To warm up, there are nutritious soups you can enjoy with focaccia or ciabatta.

For more sides to adorn your table, there’s M&S’s mild and tangy Cypriot halloumi – best enjoyed griddled or fried, oven chips, sweet and sticky roasted squash and much more.

As for mains, there’s a succulent lamb shoulder which you can season and roast at home. Serve it with basmati rice and caramelised onions for the perfect dinner treat.

Of course, you have to end your celebrations with a sweet treat which you can either bake yourself using M&S ingredients or you can pick an M&S pre-made cake. Options include banana bread, Columbian coffee and walnut cake, and more.

If you really want to impress, pick from a number of M&S dining sets. The range includes simple yet elegant styles to luxurious marble and even gold plated cutlery. You can even add some quality cookware to your home.

The M&S Ramadan ranges are available now across all stores in the UAE and via the M&S Food app.

Images: Marks & Spencer