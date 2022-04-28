And it’s priced from just Dhs155…

For those looking to carry healthy habits into the Eid break, Abu Dhabi’s first permanent five-star vegan brunch is launching at The Abu Dhabi EDITION next week.

Taking place at Market at EDITION you’ll find an entirely cruelty-free, plant-based three-course culinary extravaganza, taste highlights of which include — king kale salad, cauliflower tabbouleh, charred aubergine steak and black rice pudding.

The brunch was in part conceived by the Abu Dhabi EDITION’s Michelin Star-toting gastronomy partner, British master-in-Chef Tom Aikens.

The inaugural session gets underway on Monday May 2 as part of the hotel’s assortment of grand Eid Al Fitr celebrations, and will then repeat daily through to Thursday May 5. The timings are 1pm to 5pm, and the soft beverage option is Dhs155, with an upgrade to the next package available for just Dhs100.

After the holidays the brunch will then move to a weekly event taking place every Sunday from then onwards.

For more ideas on where to get great vegan food in Abu Dhabi, check out our guide to some of the best plant-based plates in the capital.

Elsewhere in the hotel over Eid, you can take advantage of a special festive staycation package for Dhs1,700 which includes

An overnight stay in a Deluxe Marina Room with Balcony

An early check in

Pre-dinner refreshments at the Library Bar

A three-course set menu dinner at Oak Room

Breakfast for two in Market at EDITION

Afternoon tea for two at Alba Terrace

A late check out

At Dhs850 per person, that sounds like a pretty good deal.

There’s an Alba Terrace Eid lunch available over a three hour period between 12.30pm and 5pm on Monday, May 2. Taking place poolside, the culinary offering includes artisanal fare from the venue’s wood fire pizza oven. Packages start at just Dhs215.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Eid dates: Mon to Thu 1pm to 5pm, then every Sun 1pm to 5pm, from Dhs155. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

Images: Provided