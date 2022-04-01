Sponsored: Address Beach Resort is really keen on you having a cracking Easter…

Spring break is just around the corner, and to help make this magical time of year that little bit more special — the absolutely stunning Address Beach Resort is inviting you to take advantage of some very enticing deals on stays and dining. The highlight of which is the Pre-Easter 72-hour sale, which offers up to 40 per cent off room rates.

This 77-storey, two-tower hotel located along a pictureque stretch of JBR Beach offering hypnotic Gulf blue views alongside some of Dubai’s most impressive recent restaurant openings.

With a convenient blend of coastal and city living, Emaar Hospitality Group’s pedigree for luxurious design, and authentic five-star Middle Eastern hospitality — Address Beach Resort makes the perfect choice for spring vacations and daycations. And even though, no further incentive is needed, there are some great reasons why now is the perfect time to give it a try.

An egg-citing sale on staycations

Over a 72-hour period from 12:01am on April 1, 2022, Address Beach Resort will be throwing a dramatic Pre-Easter flash sale with an egg-shell-ent 40 per cent off stays between April 1 and the end of September 2022.

That gives you privileged access to the resort’s opulent collection of 217 rooms and suites; direct beach access and panoramic views from the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool (21+). It also gives you the perfect opportunity to visit, The Spa at Address — which currently trending hard on the emirate’s serene scene for its indulgent treatments and wellness journeys.

A true feast of Easter

On Easter Sunday, April 17 there’s a grand festive Lunch Buffet, held at the Address’s signature venue, The Restaurant. There will of course be a decadent collection of international culinary greats laid out for guests, but it’s the creative tweaks, and wholesome entertainment (as well as a dedicated kids’ buffet) that really mark the occasion out as an unmissable family affair. There will be an action-packed egg hunt, face painting and according to a trustworthy source, there might even be a visit from the Easter Bunny, tourist visa pending.

It’ll be held between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday, April 17. The soft package is Dhs248, and the house package (which includes free flow wine spirits and beer) is Dhs348. Kids up to six dine free, and those between seven to 12 are eligible for 50 per cent off.

Address Beach Resort, JBR. Tel: (04) 879 8899 or email stayatbeachresort@addresshotels.com. addresshotels.com

Images: Provided