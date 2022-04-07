Hello Lana Lusa, Boon Coffee, Slab Cocina and The Lighthouse…

After a year in operation, Time Out Market Dubai, the city’s leading food hall located in Souk Al Bahar, has announced a little rejig to its line-up of homegrown restaurants.

Who’s moving in?

From Friday, April 8, diners will be able to sample new delights from four popular Dubai-based outlets, including Portuguese café Lana Lusa, top coffee roasters Boon Coffee, experimental test kitchen Slab Cocina, and The Lighthouse.

Lana Lusa, whose flagship café is located in Wasl 51, will be serving a range of its most popular dishes, including salted codfish, Portuguese custard tarts and a range of meatier Porto-style sandwiches.

Meanwhile, Slab Cocina promises Latin American cuisine (a first for the market) created by Slab Test Kitchen chef Omar Rodriguez. Expect corn fritters, empanadas, and a variety of tacos, perfect for sharing.

Sweet treats will now be served at The Lighthouse, made famous in d3 and Mall of the Emirates, where pastry chef Waddah Bou Saad has created a unique menu specifically for the market with umm ali, yuzu cheesecake and eclairs all set to star.

Finally, a favourite with coffee afficionados in the city, Boon Coffee rounds out the four new venues opening at Time Out Market, serving a range of artisanal coffees and snacks.

Who’s moving out?

As these four newcomers step in, we must sadly bid adieu to four venues. Shutting up shop in Time Out Market will be Alserkal superstars Nightjar Coffee Roasters, Al Madinat favourite folly workshop, Brix gastronomic desserts and plant-forward venue Little Erth by Nabz&G.

Who’s remaining?

Lana Lusa, Boon Coffee, Slab Cocina and The Lighthouse join Masti, Fulvio’s, Reif, Pickl, Pitfire Pizza, 21grams, Liban by Allo Beirut, Al Fanar, BB Social Dining, Long Teng, Project Chaiwala, Vietnamese Foodies, and the newly renamed Mattar Third Culture Barbecue.

Time Out Market, Souk Al Bahar, Sun to Thur noon to midnight, Fri noon to 1am, Sat 10am to 1am. timeoutmarket.com/dubai