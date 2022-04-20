Sponsored: Enjoy Creek views and true Arabian hospitality at Novotel Abu Dhabi Gate Hotel this Ramadan…

If you’re looking for a great value, family-friendly way to break your fast with a warm Arabian welcome this Ramadan, Novotel Abu Dhabi Gate Hotel really should be on your radar.

They’re offering their grand Ramadan iftar buffet for only Dhs139, and kids between six and 12 get a 50 per cent discount. Guests can expect a strong selection of all the traditional Middle Eastern favourites, along with culinary highlights of international cuisine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zohaib Maggie (@novotelgatehotel)

Wholesome soups, tender meats, nutritious salads, precision-grilled prime cuts and a delicious range of sweet treats are available nightly from sunset to 10.30pm.

To help set the tone, the sleek modern interiors and Creekside, waterfront appointment — are lifted with a serenade of traditional Arabian music. To book this very special evening, call : (02) 508 9999.

What is Ramadan..?

Ramadan is a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset. Non-Muslims as well are obliged to respect the fasting practices in public, so if you do have to leave the house for any reason during the day, please ensure you refrain from any of the above activities.Ramadan marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

Traditionally, extra tarawih prayers are performed throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited.Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the foundation of the religion.

The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

Novotel Abu Dhabi Gate Hotel, 222 Al Maqta’ St – Rabdan – Al Maqta. Tel: (02) 508 9999, @novotelgatehotel

Images: Provided