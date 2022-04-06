Unwind and de-stress for less…

Feeling a little stressed lately? Don’t let the worries take their toll on your body. Treat yourself to a relaxing massage, as the trendy spa at W Dubai – The Palm now has 30 per cent off for residents. The What’s On Award-winning AWAY Spa has launched the brilliant deal from now until September 15, 2022.

The offer applies across all 30-, 60- and 90-minute massages, giving you the freedom to choose the package that best suits you. The deal is available every day from 10am to 10pm, and open to anyone with an Emirates ID – make sure you bring it with you to show proof of residency.

Options include four of W’s signature treatments, and you’re welcome to make use of the sauna, steam room and whirl pool during your visit. DETOX is a full body treatment that purifies the body from inside out with an AHA peel, massage, and wrap. RESET is designed to relax and recover body muscles using moderate to light pressure to help lower brain waves, promote the release of toxins, unknot muscles, and improve sleep.

GO DEEP boosts energy and banishes tension, and is designed to target deeper muscle layers and release tension, while DE-STRESS should leave you feeling light and worry-free.

Over Easter, there’s also a brilliant deal throughout April where guests who book any 60-minute massage will automatically get upgraded to a 90-minute massage for the ultimate rejuvenating experience. Just be sure to quote ‘Easter discount’ when booking to get the upgrade.

AWAY Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5533. marriott.com