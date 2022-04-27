The announcements were issued by the NCEMA on April 27…

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has issued a number of precautionary measures ahead of Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

The announcement was made via the official Twitter account on April 27, 2022, late in the evening.

#NCEMA: Today, we are announcing an update to the Eid al-Fitr protocol, which includes conditions for Eid al-Fitr prayers and related precautionary measures.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/AjIIGe68XG — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 27, 2022

Eid Al Fitr celebration protocol

The NCEMA stresses the need to wear face masks and urged the public to follow social distancing, especially when in close proximation to vulnerable groups.

The authority also requested that the public limit celebrations to family members and relatives. For Eid presents, the NCEMA suggests the use of electronic alternatives. A green pass will also be required on the Al Hosn app.

Eid Al Fitr prayer protocol

With regards to Eid Al Fitr prayers at mosques, masks will need to be worn at all times and social distancing must be maintained.

Outside the mosque, physical distancing stickers will be placed and gatherings may take place in parks and parking lots near the mosques to prevent overcrowding. Worshippers will be supervised by police patrols, volunteers and imams.

Personal or disposable worship carpets will need to be carried by worshippers and prayer and Khutba should not exceed 20 minutes. The NCEMA urged the public to avoid gatherings and not to shake hands after prayer time.

The NCEMA stated that the country is continuing to see a decline in Covid-19 cases due to the efforts of various authorities, including those in the health sector.

The authority stresses the need for the public to cooperate with authorities during Eid ‘in order to celebrate the blessed period in health and safety with loved ones,’.

