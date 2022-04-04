Meet the man behind some of Dubai’s most beautiful events…

And this month, we sat down with events maestro, Jardel Silva…

Your concepts are one-of-a-kind, what got you into event planning?

During university, Jumeirah Group were recruiting Brazilian talent for Burj Al Arab and Madinat Jumeirah. I moved to Dubai and worked my way up, and after four years with the Jumeirah Group, I began working with a Dubai based design company where I executed events including for the royal families across the Middle East. My passion for creating modern ultra-chic events in iconic settings has been the cornerstone in opening Eventchic Designs.

What’s been your most challenging project to date?

I was hired to execute Louis Vuitton’s Cruise SS22 Trunk Show at The View Palm. I was reporting and working alongside the LV team from the Middle East along with the global team and working with an iconic, luxurious brand forced me to step back and understand different ways to design and execute fashion show events. The trunk show was incredibly successful with raving reviews. Once I heard this, I was even more determined and driven to show that anything is possible.

Do you think being in the UAE has contributed to your success?

Absolutely! Dubai has been the pinnacle of my success because it has emerged as one of the world’s leading international destination for events. Being available, responsive and providing for last minute events and showing up for high profile events whilst having strong connections with continuous support within the hospitality industry has definitely contributed to my success.

Who would be your dream client?

Cristiano Ronaldo because he is innovative, powerful and influential not only as the greatest footballer of all time but a role model for future generations. He is constantly looking for new and creative ways to make the world a better place, and there is plenty we can all learn from him.

Where in the UAE would you love to host an event, but haven’t yet?

Museum of the Future because it is the future of events. The architecture enables me to think outside of the box and to create new designs and event concepts.

What’s the most outrageous request you’ve had from a client?

A former client asked me to design an event for his wife’s birthday. I proposed the Burj Al Arab helipad to the client, which he loved. After receiving the permits from Dubai Holdings, I created a heart shaped structure with walkway of red roses and tulips. The client requested a piano, which had to be airlifted to be delivered to the helipad 230 metres high. The dinner was topped off with a one of kind lighting show, as well as 200 drones and a fireworks display.

What do you love about Dubai?

It’s so inspiring. In the 13 years I have lived in Dubai, I’ve seen the development, progress and growth of innovation in the city, which is very exciting. I love how safe the city is with so many interesting people to meet and new places to see.

What stresses you out about the UAE?

I have adapted to the rich culture, understood the way of life and followed the rules. I would love to grow and be part of this innovative city not only as a resident but also a citizen.

Do you think Dubai will be your forever home?

Dubai will always be the headquarters for Eventchic Designs and my dream to expand offices globally. Dubai will be my second home but Brazil will be my forever home.

