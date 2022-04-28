More rainfall is predicted over the weekend…

After a few drops of rain on Tuesday April 26, the UAE was hit with intense stormy weather in the early hours of Thursday April 28. Residents awoke to bright lightning strikes and the roaring sounds of thunder, paired with heavy drops of rain at around 2am.

Instagram account @storm_ae shared several videos of the wild weather, from residents in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Another UAE-based weather Instagram account @storm_center was also reporting the storm.

So, will the wet weather continue?

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) suggests that we could see more rainfall over the weekend. Today, Thursday April 28, is expected to be fairly cloudy with a chance of rainfall as convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.

It looks like more of the same on Friday April 29, with a chance of rainfall over scattered areas especially westward and southward. Moderate to fresh winds are expected, and could become strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility.

Saturday April 30 also looks like it might be wet and windy, with temperatures dropping over coastal areas and dusty skies forecasted. This is likely to continue through to Sunday May 1, with rough seas predicted and wind speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour.

By Monday May 2, things are set to improve a little. NCM doesn’t mention any rainfall for now, but it did say we can expect cloudy skies and winds blowing dust and sand.

