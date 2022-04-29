Win! A family staycation at the new Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights
An enviable location, excellent value and exciting places to eat and drink – that’s what you and your family can expect to enjoy at the brand new Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights.
The new property has teamed up with What’s On to give away a night’s stay (for two adults and two children), with dinner and breakfast included. Tuck into hearty grub at Mr Toad’s Pub & Kitchen for dinner, take a dip in the rooftop pool or work up a sweat inside the fully equipped gym. With modern rooms and public areas and a keen focus on food and drink, including the lovely Lillie’s Pad that’s perfect for light bites, the hotel is part of a new evolution for the UK hotel brand – and you can be one of the first to experience the best of British hospitality.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before May 31, 2022
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after May 31, 2022