Win! A weekend stay at Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort for a family of four
Take the family on a road trip with a one-night stay at Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort. Nestled between the Hajar Mountains and a superb stretch of golden sand beach, this five-star hotel lets guests immerse themselves in a dreamy family holiday. In addition to an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room for a family of two adults and two children below 12 years of age, the winners can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner at Views Restaurant.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before May 31, 2022
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after May 31, 2022
