Nice…

Yes it’s a big ‘Salam Aqaba’ from the team at Wizz Air, having just announced the launch of yet another route to a bucket list travel destination. And best of all, flights are priced from Dhs69, one way of course but they are genuinely there, we’ve seen them.

Flights to the gorgeous seaside town of Aqaba will depart twice weekly from Abu Dhabi International Airport (Thursday and Sunday) – your carriage for the journey will be a sparkling NEW Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint.

Things to do in Aqaba

Aqaba is probably best known for its abundant coral reefs, teeming with colourful marine creatures — a living underwater landscapes that make the location a perennially popular pick for divers around the world.

Relax along the miles of postcard beachscape and take advantage of the proximity to the Lost City of Petra — one of the ‘New Seven Wonders of the World’, easily accessible on a day trip.

Other last minute holiday ideas with ultra-low fares

The Wizz Air network departing from Abu Dhabi Internation Aiport now sits at more than 30 destinations across Europe, The Middle East, Africa and beyond.

Experience (now even) low(er) fares to awesome world cities such as Alexandria (Egypt); Almaty (Kazakhstan); Athens (Greece); Baku (Azerbaijan); Belgrade (Serbia); Kutaisi (Georgia); Kyiv (Ukraine); Manama (Bahrain); Mattala (Sri Lanka); Moscow (Russia); Muscat (Oman); Odesa (Ukraine); Santorini (Greece); Sarajevo (Bosnia); Sohag (Egypt); Tel-Aviv (Israel); Tirana (Albania); and Yerevan (Armenia).

You can book flights via the app or on wizzair.com. Remember to always check entry and exit requirements (including visas) for the destinations you are travelling to and from.

Images: Unsplash