Sponsored: Iftar and suhoor feasts befitting of the internet sensation come with table-side theatrics, a qanoon player and plenty of choice…

Chef, entrepreneur and internet sensation, CZN Burak’s long awaited restaurant opened to Dubai at the end of 2020, and this Ramadan, the chef is bringing his signature culinary flair to an iftar and suhoor menu.

Inviting family and friends to gather and break their fast with a generous feast, the iftar set menu is available daily from sunset to 9pm throughout Ramadan. A celebration of Turkish and Middle Eastern cuisines, the sharing set menu starts with a lentil soup, fresh salads and tasty mezze, followed by a cooked-to-order mixed grill, chicken drum sticks with tomato sauce and ciğ köfte. Save room for desserts, where you’ll be able to tuck into traditional Middle Eastern kunafa and the classic Ramadan signature dessert, gullac.

While iftar is served until 9pm, from midnight till 4am CZN Burak is rolling out a carefully curated set suhoor menu, packed with light, tasty dishes. Traditional Turkish breakfast items such as hummus, cheese spring rolls and vine leaves dolma are available in a set menu for Dhs125, alongside the main a la carte menu.

There’s both indoor and outdoor seating, but the alfresco terrace with its twinkling Burj Khalifa views is our spot of choice, where a variety of flavoured shishas will be served throughout Ramadan. Of course, it comes complete with live entertainment from a qanoon player, meseharti, as well as the signature tableside theatrics that have garnered CZN Burak a legion of fans.

CZN Burak, Boulevard Point, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, iftar served sunset to 9pm, suhoor served midnight to 4am. Tel:(058) 108 1800, cznburak.com. Reservations via Whatsapp.