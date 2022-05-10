Bring on the weekend…

Whether you’re back to work or extending the Eid break, there are plenty of great things to do in Dubai. Take your pick from Mexican munchies, brilliant beach days and DJs galore. Here are the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday May 6

Eat your way around Dubai Food Festival

Get ready for some food, glorious food. Dubai Food Festival is currently taking place and runs until May 15. While Dubai Restaurant Week, which is part of the festival, runs from May 6 to 15. During Dubai Restaurant Week, you can visit some of the city’s much-loved restaurants for less. Participating venues include BB Social Dining, Masti and 21 Grams. Set menus start from Dhs95 for lunch and Dhs150 for dinner.

Dubai Restaurant Week, May 6 to May 15, from Dhs95. visitdubai.com

Dig into a Sunday roast on a Friday at MasterChef, The TV Experience



Who said a Sunday roast can only be eaten on a Sunday? MasterChef, The TV Experience are switching things up and serving its roast this Friday. If over the long break you’ve forgotten what day of the week it is, then you’ll enjoy the relaxed vibes. The restaurant is serving an Eid-inspired roast in a buffet style, and you can choose from roast beef, slow-cooked lamb and sea bass stew.

Millennium Place Hotel, Dubai Marina, Al Marsa Street, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, May 6, from Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 550 8111. masterchefdxb.com

Have one last bite at Vista Del Verde

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens’ Mexican pop-up is saying adios, but not without a taco-filled farewell party and live entertainment. The one-off farewell package costs Dhs195 and includes two hours of unlimited drinks and dishes ranging from wagyu tacos to guacamole del verde.



Vista Del Verde, Fourth Floor, Zabeel House, The Greens, Dubai, Dhs198, from 5pm, May 6. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. jumeirah.com

Party the night away at Surf Club

Welcome in the weekend by partying the night away at Surf Club. Dance along to international DJs including Lebanese musicians Ghenwa Nemnon and Djette (May 6), Dutch producer Satori (May 7) and French producers Parallels (May 8). Sip your way through special cocktails and tuck into contemporary seafood. Make sure you book in advance.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Dubai, from 12pm, to May 8. Tel: (0)45 895 444. @surfclubdubai

Saturday May 7

Brush up on your photography skills

Bored of taking average photos on your phone? Upgrade your photo skills at this one day workshop in Gulf Photo Plus. The class covers theory and practical skills and is suitable for all levels. All you need is a DSLR or mirrorless camera, an empty memory card and a passion for photography.

Gulf Photo Plus, Unit 36, Alserkal Avenue, Al Qouz, Dubai, May 7, Dhs595. gulfphotoplus.com

Catch Brazilian DJ Aline Rocha at Amazónico Dubai



Welcome to the jungle – or just Amazónico Dubai. Inspired by Rio de Janeiro, the venue will be hosting its first ever beach party on the roof. The beach vibes will be strong, from the exotic palm trees to a bamboo bar. Best of all, there’ll be Brazilian DJ Aline Rocha, drummer Daneel Sayegh and Amazónico’s resident DJs Gabriel Deb opening and Nader Abaky closing the night.

Amazónico Dubai, DIFC Pavilion, Dubai. 4.30pm to 1.30am, May 7, Dhs150 includes two drinks. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com

Check out the new brunch offering at Hell’s Kitchen



Gordon Ramsay. Dubai. Brunch. Go figure. Taking place in Caesars Palace Dubai, the Hell’s Kitchen Brunch is inspired by the TV show and fittingly blockbuster in scale, from its epic seafood platters to the unlimited sparkling wine. The new menu features juicy sliders topped with mini devil horns to beef Wellington carved at your table. Stay till the end, as there’ll be a suitably Ramsay-like food challenge.

Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, from Dhs350, 12.30pm to 3.30pm Sat. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. caesars.com

Party in the sky at Privilege

When only Insta-worthy will do, make a beeline for SLS Dubai’s Privilege. The hotel have launched a new Saturday pool party on its 75th floor, which boasts gorgeous views of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. Privilege is getting the party started – there’ll be a DJ spinning tunes, a magician wowing guests and a menu filled with barbecue favourites. Book in advance.

Privilege, 75th Floor, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, 2pm to 10pm, May 7, ladies free, gentleman Dhs195. Tel: 04 607 0654. sbe.com

Sunday May 8

Celebrate the Mexican festival Cinco De Mayo



Get into the Mexican spirit at Deseo in ME Dubai. The Latin-American restaurant is celebrating the Cinco De Mayo festival, which marks Mexico’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Guests can choose from taquitos ranging from mushroom to chicken, a guacamole and tortilla chips and a cocktail pitcher.

Deseo, ME Dubai, The Opus by Omniyat, Al A’amal Street, Business Bay, Dubai, Dhs195, from 6pm, to May 15. Tel: (0)4 525 2500. melia.com

Take the kids to a pirate party at Wavehouse

Treasure hunts, an island shipwreck and pizzas for the best dressed pirates – get ready for a pirate party at Wavehouse. Search for sweet treats and toys during the treasure hunt, which takes place between 3pm to 4pm and 6pm to 7pm. Then dig into the Caribbean-inspired menu and dishes ranging from jerk pork ribs to jerk salmon.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm Hotel, Ground Floor, Crescent Road, Dubai, 12pm to 11pm, until May 8. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

Images: Provided/Instagarm