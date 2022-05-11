Welcome to the weekend…

Whether you’re in the mood to party or chill, Dubai is packed with amazing events this weekend. Get your groove on with a Grammy-winning DJ at Palazzo Versace, cheer on your favourite football team at screenings of the UEFA Champions League Final or fill yourself up on International Burger Day. Here are the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday 27 May

Mark International Burger Day at Bla Bla

International Burger Day may be a one-day affair – normally taking place on May 28 – but Bla Bla are spreading the foodie love across May 27 and 28. For Dhs160, you can choose a burger, fries and a bucket of hops. The burgers include a chicken burger with caramelised onions, striploin and smoked beef brisket burger, and a vegan burger complete with crispy onions and vegan cheese.

Bla Bla, Messer Street Beach by Meraas Mall, Jumeirah Beach Residence , Dubai, Dhs160, May 27 to 28. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. blabladubai.ae

Watch the play, A Girl in School Uniform

If you want a dose of culture, head straight to Alserkal Avenue. This weekend, A Girl in School Uniform (Walks into a Bar), is showing at The Junction. The play tells the story of schoolgirl Steph, who is trying to find her missing friend. Steph pleads with a barmaid to help her, and then goes on a journey as she challenges her own sense of safety. The play is created by Dubai Drama Group, the UAE’s oldest community theatre company.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, Dhs75, May 27 to 28 8pm, May 29 2pm and 8pm. Tel: (0)56 103 186. dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday 28 May

Begin with breakfast at Sirali

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So start it off fabulously at the recently launched Sirali, which has a Turkish breakfast menu. The set menu costs Dhs160 and features sahine made with butter, honey and tahini served with roasted sesame, and a savoury sweet antep pitta bread made of cheese, sugar and pistachio.

Sirali, Habtoor City, Dubai, Sat 10am to 1am, Sun to Fri 10am to 1am, Dhs160. Tel: (0)58 582 7092. @siralikebap

Book a family friendly brunch at Nomad in Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

The whole family will be buzzing with excitement at the Nomad in Jumeirah Creekside Hotel. The brunch is family friendly and includes plenty of kids’ activities. Watch the chefs at work in the open kitchen, and then dig into the European and international dishes. Got little ones? Good news: children who are three years old or under can dine for free.

Nomad, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Ground Floor, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Garhoud, Dubai, Dhs95 (4-11 years old), Dhs175 (soft drinks), Dhs320 (house beverage). Tel: (0)4 230 8555. jumeirah.com

Catch a Grammy award-winning DJ at La Piscina, Palazzo Versace

Have a splash at the La Piscina in Palazzo Versace’s beach party. The venue are hosting a summer opening party, which includes an exciting line-up of DJs. DJ Ciel will be setting the mood from midday to 3pm, then Grammy winner Dharam will be keeping the party going from 3pm to 6pm. The packages start from Dhs300 – this includes a sun lounger, and three food and beverage options at live stations.

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, from Dhs300, May 28 12pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Celebrate Da Vinci’s 33rd anniversary

Not many restaurants in Dubai can boast about being 33 years old, but Da Vinci has reached this age and wants you to come join the celebrations. The Italian restaurant launched in 1989 and is having a big bash on May 28 at 7pm. To mark the occasion, they are offering 33 per cent off the a la carte menu, selected food items are Dhs33 and live music throughout the night.

Da Vinci, Millennium Airport Hotel, D89, Casablanca Street, Dubai, May 28 7pm. Tel: (0)4 702 8888. millenniumhotels.com

Watch the UEFA Champions League Final

It’s the big one – it’s the UEFA Champions League Final. Head over to Paramount Screening Room and cheer on your favourite team, as the match is being screened live from 11pm. The package costs Dhs199 and includes two hours of free-flowing drinks.

Paramount Screening Room, Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, May 28 11pm. Tel: (0)55 180 7559. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Visit the cool speakeasy Suave

If you want to impress your friends, take them to Suave. The secret bar recently opened inside Basko and is a stylish speakeasy upstairs. Hidden on the first floor, you can reach it via a mirrored, chandelier-adorned spiral staircase. The venue will transport you into aworld of glitz and glamour, and DJ sets cover a mix of jazz, disco and old school funk.

Sauve, Basko, The Opus, Business Bay, Thu to Sat 10pm to late. Tel: (0)58 551 9143, baskorestaurant.com

Sunday 29 May

Check out Coach Pillow Experience’s immersive installation

Have the last couple of years made you feel like you could do with a big, soft, pillowy hug? Well, Coach have responded to that feeling with its art meets shopping installation in Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates. While you can’t exactly rest your head on this huge structure, you can go for a wander and feel cocooned. Plus, it will also host a digital treasure hunt.

Coach Pillow Experience, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha, Dubai, to June 4. Tel: 800 663 6255. malloftheemirates.com

Go night swimming at Aura



End the weekend on a high with night swimming in Aura, which is 200 meters above the city. The pool has 360-degree views of Dubai, and the evening includes live entertainment and a DJ. If you’ve been skipping the pool days due to the heat, you’ll be pleased to hear that this starts from 9pm and continues until midnight.

Aura, The Palm Tower, 50th floor, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from Dhs200, May 29 9pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. sevenrooms.com

Unwind with FIVE’s REFIVE Spa’s offers

FIVE Palm Jumeirah is bringing great offers to make sure you are well and truly relaxed. If you book the Natura Bisse facial (Dhs450), you’ll get a complimentary 30-minute massage. The spa has also launched a new detox massage – Hollywood Peach (Dhs699) – which is a 90-minute cellulite busting treatment, which begins with a caffeine scrub, honey massage and then an air compression massage that aims to release water retention.

REFIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, No 1 Palm, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 455 9988. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

