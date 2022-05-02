Sponsored: It’s available for a limited time only…

What comes to mind when looking for some unwind time without leaving the city? If you answered a staycation or a spa visit, take note of these two summer deals available at the stunning Sofitel Dubai the Palm.

Summer Holiday Sale

The luxe hotel on the Palm Jumeirah has a staycation sale running over the summer where you can save 30 per cent off room costs while enjoying a complimentary buffet breakfast.

It is valid for all the luxurious rooms, suites and fully-furnished hotel apartments.

There are six outdoor pools and a private beach if you want to top off your tan. If you’re coming with little ones, they will get daily access to the Amura Kids Club where a number of activities are available daily. While the children are burning off energy at the club, parents can enjoy some pamper time at the award-winning Sofitel SPA with L’Occitane.

All you have to do to get this deal is to become a member of ALL – Accor Live Limitless and you will get access to the offer and start earning reward points. You can sign up for free.

Available for stays until 30 September 2022. Book here.

Summer Glow Spa Day

Hit the pause button for a 60-minute treatment at Sofitel SPA with L’Occitane for just Dhs420 per session. The tranquil Polynesian setting inspired by French wellness traditions may just be what you need to hit the reset button.

A number of spa treatments are available: Facial Aqua Reotier Source of Hydration, Relaxing Aromachology Massage, Deep Tissue Intense Relief, Almond Detoxifying Balance or a Foot Massage. Men can opt for Facial Cade Powerful Skin Protection.

Prolong your blissful experience and plunge into any of the indoor and outdoor spa pools, or lay back on the beach amid swaying palms and the sounds of waves. The offer runs from Monday to Friday until August 31.

Additionally, you can also get 10 per cent off on L’Occitane beauty & wellness products.

Make your booking and payment in advance on here.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofiteldubaithepalm.com