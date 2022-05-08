Short weeks make for big weekends…

And just like that *woosh* the long weekend was over, but the good news is, there’s only one more alarm call until the next one. These are some of our favourite ways to go hard in the capital this weekend.

Friday, May 6

Marooned on an Island

Triple A banger factory, Maroon 5 are pouring their unique brand of pop sugar on the capital this Friday for the hotly anticipated Abu Dhabi leg of their world tour (tickets are still available, starting at around Dhs1,045). Their back catalogue of incredibly infectious hits spans four decades (anyone else feel their knees buckle reading that?) with such monster falsetto highlights as — Sugar, Animals, Girls Like you, Moves Like Jagger, This Love, Payphone, One More Night, She Will Be Loved. It’s going to be a big night.

Etihad Arena, Yas Bay Waterfront, from 8pm. etihadarena.ae

On the Decks

And if you’re looking for a Maroon 5 after party, there’s no better local shape-throwing emporium, than that of Wet Deck. Just down the road from Etihad Arena, at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, DJ Damianito will be launching a full scale sonic assault on the dance floor with his famously slick splices, red hot mash-ups and all the music mastery that earned him the 2018 Red Bull Thre3style trophy. There are also great value beverage packages, from 10pm and 1am, with free-flow drinks (Dhs99 for ladies, Dhs200 for gents).

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @wabudhabi

National treasures

National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, in The Galleria Al Maryah Island is new edutainment complex offering seven exciting attractions aimed at captivating kiddliwinks and stealthily uploading STEAM learning in them, all whilst they’re having one ‘world’s largest mammal’ of a time. There are two VR/AR experiences, including Space Jump, where snack-sized astronauts will be put through a training programme to see if they’ve got the gusto to thrive in the cavernous vacuum of space. And Recon River, which puts little explorers on a raft — sending them downstream in search of rare and exotic animals to capture in their augmented viewfinders.

National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu and Fri 10am to midnight, from Dhs80. Tel: (052) 403 7166, @natgeoultimateexplorerad

Saturday, May 7

Noun: [Aye-beef-a]

The UAE outpost of rave enclave, Cafe Del Mar is just a few months old, but it already seems to have built up quite the following. The lagoon pool, boutique beach, and big Ibizan beats are a rare but very welcome combination for the scores of Abu Dhabi vibe-chasers and one of the most popular weekly appointments is the Saturday Barbecue Pool Party. This aquatic-fiesta takes place between 1pm and 5pm every Saturday, the price of Dhs499 includes free-flow select beverages, unlimited plates from the barbecue, pool access, towels and a lounger.

Cafe Del Mar, Yas Bay Waterfront, pool party barbecue every Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs499. Tel: (050) 402 2283, @cafedelmarabudhabi

Desert island disc(ount)s

There’s no doubt about it, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort is one of the most aesthetically stunning hotels in the region. But its beauty goes deeper than refined design, immaculate beach space and sea view infinity pools. The experience that this hotel offers feels a thousand miles away from city living, on a desert island that’s just an hour away from Dubai Marina and less than 30 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi. The Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort ‘Ultimate Staycation’ deal includes up to 40 per cent off the total cost of your stay, 20 per cent off dining, you get breakfast daily, along with either lunch or dinner, there’s complimentary daily yoga and Dhs150 to spend on a select collection of indulgent spa treatments.

Saadiyat Island, room rates start at Dhs1,100. Tel: (02) 811 4444, jumeirah.com

Getting a-Clymb-atised to the summer weather

Inside Yas-based adventuredrome, Clymb — you can skydive and scale up an artificial Everest beneath the snug-comfort of a steel sky. The venue is home to a truly epic wind tunnel that lets you live out all the thrills of hurling yourself out of a plane, except at a few metres above sea-level and without having to put faith in square metres of voluminous nylon. Prefer your ascents a bit more hands-on? There is a huge collection of climbing walls, and boulder-edging to pit your finger strength against. It’s our nation’s spiritual home of the war on gravity.

Clymb, Yas Mall (by Ferrari World entrance), Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday to Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday noon to 11pm, basic climb package Dhs120 for 60 minutes, Combo tickets from Dhs315. Tel: (600) 511115, clymbabudhabi.com

Sunday, May 8

Gaining your veeg plates

Abu Dhabi’s first permanent five-star uniquely vegan brunch has now launched at The Abu Dhabi EDITION next week. Taking place at Market at EDITION you’ll find an entirely cruelty-free, plant-based three-course culinary extravaganza with palate highlights of — King Kale Salad, Cauliflower Tabbouleh, Charred Aubergine Steak and Black Rice Pudding.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Sun 1pm to 5pm, from Dhs155. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

Fight club

Yeah circuits are fun, but have you ever tried launching your fists into an indestructable punch bag for 50 minutes with a plasma storm light show goes off all around you. *Ding ding* Step into the gym/ring for HIIT, Classic and Ladies only sessions at Punch, and fight yourself fit. More than just a spot of fisticuffs with an inanimaye sack, these HIIT workouts obviously work on your overall fitness and focuses on you knocking that ‘UAE stone’ clean out. The Classic classes go deeper into the skills and techniques behind the gentleperson’s sport of pugilism — tightening up your footwork, jab combos, defensive postures as well as helping you develop your strength, speed and agility.

Punch Boxing Club, Zayed Sports City, Dhs100 for one class (newbies get two for one), and it’s Dhs800 for an unlimited month pass. Tel: (02) 666 9717, @punchuae

Images: Provided/Getty