Calling all the party people…

JVC residents, listen up – there’s a new nightlife spot in the area, and you’ll want to be one of the first to go and check it out. Opening on June 1, The Mansion is located in Five Jumeirah Village, and is the latest venue to open in the thriving party hotel.

The Mansion will be a 1920s Gatsby-inspired space, featuring black and gold furnishings digital art screens and graffiti designed by renowned artist Pichi Avo. With installations spread across two levels, the club boasts a private entrance and seating for up to 300 people.

The club will open four nights per week from Wednesday to Saturday, with Wednesdays kicking off the event programme with an open format ladies’ night. Ladies will receive complimentary drinks at the bar from 10pm until midnight, while DJ KIDY spins a mix of everything from R&B to dance anthems.

Every Thursday, guests can look forward to Charlie Sloth Presents, which promises to showcase the ‘hottest up and coming DJ and artist talent from around the world’. Get your dancing shoes ready for Fridays as its Disco House night in The Mansion, meanwhile Saturdays are for the best of hip-hop and afro beats.

A sharing-style menu will deliver top notch Japanese cuisine with a wide range of sushi, or go all out and order the ‘Caviar Show Spectacular’ – a kilogram of Sevruga Caviar delivered by bodyguards in a gold tin (priced at Dhs10,000).

The Mansion will swing open its doors on Wednesday June 1, welcoming party people from JVC and beyond to enjoy the music, fashion and culinary experiences.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed to Sat from June 1, 10pm til late. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai