Terra Solis will be a first-of-its-kind desert experience complete with luxe glamping, a stunning swimming pool and a roster of Tomorrowland-inspired events…

Iconic music festival Tomorrowland is hitting Dubai – but not as you know it. The renowned festival is set to open Terra Solis in the Dubai desert, a first-of-its-kind destination inspired by the hedonistic party festival.

Set to open in September 2022, Terra Solis will bring a vibrant pool scene, incredible dining, and a trio of unique glamping experiences to Dubai Heritage Vision, a heritage village and events space in the Dubai desert. Of course, there will be a big focus on music, and we can’t wait to see the incredible roster of events unveiled as the opening edges closer.

Bookings are now open for the first season, which will run from September 2022 until June 2023 and can be made via terrasolisdubai.com.

Glamping goals

The sprawling desert chic oasis is set over 371,000 square metres with guests able to choose between three accommodation options, all named after stars, meteor showers and constellations. The 48 Polaris bell tents are spacious tents all beautifully decorated, while a collection of 20 Perseid lodges combine comfort and style. Then there are the six Orion pool lodges, each featuring a private pool and a large private outdoor cabana & terrace, for a real VIP experience.

During the day, guests can enjoy fun-filled celebrations poolside at the heart of the retreat, where they’re encouraged to meet and mingle with other guests. By night, expect stargazing, DJ sets and dancing in the dunes until the early hours.

For dining, Terra Solis will feature Mesa, which will bring together global flavours to its laid-back, poolside home for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Then there will be an eye-catching bar, centrally located by the pool; as well as Sala, a stunning shisha lounge.

Promising a lively party atmosphere from day-to-night, as well as an outstanding music program and exclusive events that will bring the Tomorrowland philosophy to life, this first-of-its-kind desert escape is one you’ll want to book pronto.

See you on the dunes…

Tomorrowland presents Terra Solis Desert Destination, Dubai Heritage Vision, opening September 2022. terrasolisdubai.com