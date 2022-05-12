Sponsored: Courtyard by Marriott WTC is on a mission to give you a great time, for a great deal less…

When you first hear about some of the offers at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, there’s often an instinctual initial moment of disbelief. They’re that good.

And the combination of those spectacular offers on drinks and dining, with the solid F&B portfolio, attractive facilities like the rooftop pool and the convenient central location, means they’re a pretty big deal in the capital’s leisure time scene.

These are some of the best reasons to check out (or check into) Courtyard by Marriott World WTC right now…

Dip, Sip and Dine at the pool

The Courtyard by Marriott WTC pool pass deal is without a doubt one of the best in the capital. Available at the rooftop sky pool daily between 7am and 8pm it’s just Dhs100 (or Dhs75 for kids) and you get the full amount back to spend on food and beverages. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.

Afternoon Tea at Up & Below

There’s ‘high tea’ and then there’s the ‘Up & Below high tea’. This sophisticated culinary engagement takes place 12 floors up with great views of the downtown cityscape, canapés, scones, savoury nibbles and unlimited tea and coffee included for the outrageously generous price of Dhs65 for two people. Thirsty for more? Glasses of grape are Dhs20 each. It takes place daily between 3pm and 6pm.

The Perfect Pair at Up & Below

Another highlight of the Up & Below promotion calendar is their Sunday to Thursday ‘Perfect Pair’ offer. Dhs99 gets you four glass of house beverages, alongside a platter of sharing nibbles. Available between 3pm and midnight.

Unlimited Breakfast at Fifth Street Café

Sometimes you’re just in the mood for ‘all the breakfast’ — and over the weekend, those long leisurely AM meals don’t have to stop thanks to the Fifth Street Cafe unlimited breakfast deal. Graze on a rousing selection of classic rise and shine food between 7am and 2pm for just Dhs75 (or Dhs40 per child).

On The Grill at Fifth Street Café

Those with a fancy for flame-cooked fare can net themselves an added little bonus at Fifth Street Cafe. Just choose any grilled item from the menu and for an opportunity to claim a select pint of luxury Belgian hops. Available daily between midday and 11pm.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Pool Bar open daily 7am to 11pm, Fifth Street Café open daily 7am to 11pm, Up & Below weekdays 3pm to 1.30am, weekends 3pm to 2.30am. Tel: (052) 914 12 07, diningatcourtyardabudhabi.com

Images: Provided