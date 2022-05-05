Boat transfers included…

The popular pool parties at Abu Dhabi’s Al Maya Island & Resort have made a triumphant return, and we’re excited — because there ain’t no rave, like a rave where you can bathe.

Going down every Saturday between 10am and 8.30pm, tickets are priced at Dhs250 which includes Dhs100 of food and beverage credit and your boat transfers. Although ladies can get in free before midday, also for Saturdays, there’s a strict policy that all day guests must be over 21.

This weekend, on Saturday May 7, there’s a belated Cinco de Mayo special — with a pinata station, tacos and ‘Mexican beverages’, but it has sadly already sold out. No Juan else can book. But the great news is, standard service resumes the following weekend.

All hands on decks

May’s DJ line up looks a little like this — on May 7 and May 21, it’s the double act of open format beat hacker DJ Mistajay and and Nobu’s resident sound wizard DJ Akmaral.

On May 14 and 28 your headliners will be sort after selecta DJ Rob Forrest and master of mash-ups, DJ Eyjey.

You can reserve your spots via the Al Maya Island & Resort website, but you’ll need to pay on the day at the jetty.

Ships ahoy

The ferry service to Al Maya Island depart from a docking space located close to the Presidential Palace. The boat transfer duration is between 10 and 15 minutes (depending on the vessel and the conditions. The cost of the trip is included in your day pass. 𝐀𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐚 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐉𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 –

𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬

Outbound to the island, there ferry timings are hourly from: 10am to 5pm.

Coming back from the island, those homeward trips depart from Al Maya hourly from 1.30pm to 8.30pm.

Al Maya Island & Resort, Saturdays 10am to 8.30pm. Tel: (02) 667 7777, @almayaisland

Images: Instagram