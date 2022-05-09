Sponsored: Now with added ‘Party’…

One of the capital’s best-loved brunching adventures, ‘Eat. Play. Laugh.’ has been given a refresh, remix and a juicy upgrade with the addition of an entirely new package, aptly named ‘Party’.

What will now be known as ‘Eat. Play. Laugh. Party.’ is held at Kuzbara, in the Marriott Hotel Downtown, Abu Dhabi and unfolds from 12.30pm every Saturday. Each word within the brunch’s name is associated with a particular package.

‘Eat’ for example is the soft drinks option which is just Dhs275. The Play package is Dhs395 per person and includes house beverages and signature blended drinks, the Laugh package is priced at Dhs425 and includes access to Italian bubbles, kids under six go free and the charge for kids six to twelve is Dhs110.

And the latest inclusion, ‘Party’ lets you keep the good times rolling with an after-party at Velocity Sports Bar from 4.30pm to 6.30pm including bottomless drinks for just Dhs150. And to celebrate the new arrival, there’s currently a ‘buy-two-get-one-free’ offer on the Party package.

It’s an event that puts a firm focus on the established trifactor of elite brunching experiences: Uniting the three key elements of good food, good drinks and good times — serving them up in a venue built for revelling.

On the plate

There is a strong mix of international cuisine on the brunch menu with carvery stations, live cooking installations and a stacked seafood bar; South-East Asian street food and Malay-Thai delicacies; aromatic Indian dishes; sushi and pasta.

On the agenda

Brunch has evolved to mean more than a meal. We, the brunching public, demand to be entertained. And it’s an area that Kuzbara excels in.

Guests can enjoy giant Jenga, darts, Twister and foosball in addition to the eclectic-deck bangers of the resident DJ.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Old Airport Road), 12.30pm to 4pm, Eat (soft drink) package Dhs275 per person, Play package is Dhs395 per person inclusive of house beverages and signature blended drinks, Laugh package is priced at Dhs425 and includes access Italian bubbles, kids under six go free and the charge for kids six to twelve is Dhs110, Party package is Dhs150 for a 4.30pm to 6.30pm free-flow entitlement at Velocity. Tel: (02) 304 7777, marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com

