Sponsored: You’re going to want a slice of the action…

To Italians, Neopolitan pizza is serious business, but to Chef Francesco Calo, it’s a way of life. His love for the dish has taken him around the world, as he competed in pizza-making championships, and was even named ‘Best PizzaChef in the World’ in 2019.

Now, he’s bringing his unique style of cooking, secret recipe flour, and 18 unique pizza varieties straight to Dubai, with the launch of his new restaurant, Via Toledo. Found in Address Beach Resort, the new venue offers magnificent views from the alfresco terrace, overlooking Ain Dubai and the JBR skyline.

Guests will be treated to the best Italian flavours and the most sophisticated Italian wines, in a space designed with elegant and industrial features and elements characteristic of Neapolitan culture. In a private dining room called ‘Animi Speculum’, you will be surrounded by prestigious bottles of wine and Champagne, while tasting menus prepared by Francesco Calo himself.

Francesco’s pizza creations include the award-winning Doc in the World; Sfumature Coralline, a perfect marriage between the flavours of sea and land featuring Red Prawn from Mazara del Vallo; and Caviar su Tela, a unique pizza with three varieties of caviar and topped with gold leaves.

What makes the pizza so special? From Francesco Calo’s own secret blend of flour, which ensures a very light and digestible pizza, to the carefully sourced toppings that feature the best and highest quality raw ingredients, the details are what guarantees an unrivalled result.

Via Toledo, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Monday to Thursday 5pm to 1am, Friday to Sunday 12pm to 12am. viatoledo.ae